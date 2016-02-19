The Detroit Tigers were the biggest spenders in free agency

Major League Baseball teams committed more than $2.5 billion to free agents this winter, led by the Detroit Tigers who topped the list with the most money given out in free agent contracts.

In all, teams spent $2.53 billion on free agents, according to data obtained from MLB Trade Rumours. The big off-season winner was David Price, who signed the largest contract, a 7-year, $217 million deal with the Red Sox. The average free agent signed a contract worth $20.5 million over 1.9 seasons.

The Tigers ($272 million) were one of six teams to sign free agents to contracts totaling more than $200 million, giving $133 million to Justin Upton and $110 million to Jordan Zimmerman. At the other end of the spectrum, the Reds did not sign a single free agent to a guaranteed big league contract.

