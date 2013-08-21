MLB Suspends Red Sox Pitcher Ryan Dempster For Intentionally Hitting A-Rod

Red Sox pitcher Ryan Dempster has been suspended for five games for intentionally hitting Alex Rodriguez with a pitch on Sunday night.

Dempster was not ejected from the game, and later A-Rod got his revenge with a home run.

Yankees coach Joe Girardi was ejected for arguing the decision not to kick Dempster out of the game at the time.

At the end of the day, the whole melodrama probably made A-Rod a more sympathetic figure.

Here’s the beaning:

