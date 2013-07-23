MLB Suspends Ryan Braun For The Rest Of The Season

Major League Baseball has suspended Milwaukee Brewers player Ryan Braun for the rest of the 2013 season.



In a statement, MLB announced that he he violated the league’s drug policy.

Braun was connected to the Florida clinic that was found to have connections to performance enhancing drugs. It was widely reported that he — and a host of other players connected to the clinic — would be suspended for PEDs.

Braun will not fight what amounts to a 65-game suspension. He said in a statement, “I am not perfect. I realise now that I have made some mistakes. I am willing to accept the consequences.”

The suspension was originally rumoured to be 100 games:

Already some anger in baseball that Braun got only 65 games: “They gave that piece of (expletive) a deal?” one person said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2013

More from Braun:

“I wish to apologise to … all of the baseball fans especially those in Milwaukee, the great Brewers organisation, and my teammates.”-Braun — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2013

