MLB Suspends Ryan Braun For The Rest Of The Season

Tony Manfred
Major League Baseball has suspended Milwaukee Brewers player Ryan Braun for the rest of the 2013 season.

In a statement, MLB announced that he he violated the league’s drug policy.

Braun was connected to the Florida clinic that was found to have connections to performance enhancing drugs. It was widely reported that he — and a host of other players connected to the clinic — would be suspended for PEDs.

Braun will not fight what amounts to a 65-game suspension. He said in a statement, “I am not perfect. I realise now that I have made some mistakes. I am willing to accept the consequences.”

The suspension was originally rumoured to be 100 games:

More from Braun:

