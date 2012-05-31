WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The 13 Superstars At The centre Of Baseball's Steroids Scandal

For all intents and purposes the 1990s will forever be known as the steroids era as far as Major League Baseball is concerned.
The list of players who have been accused of using performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), actually admitted PED use, or are simply suspected of taking part in it includes both stars and journey men.
Unfortunately this dark cloud over baseball means that simply being suspected of using PEDs may be enough to keep some of the best players out of the Hall of Fame.
MLB has mostly moved on from this tainted era, as home run numbers keep declining and great pitching is making a triumphant return.
But we’ve taken a look at some of the big names embroiled in baseball’s steroid mess to see what they’ve been up to since.
Some were part of baseball’s 2007 Mitchell Report, which detailed how rampant steroid use was and what MLB should do to stop it. Others were accused of being on the initial, supposedly anonymous 2003 list when MLB first started testing (Sammy Sosa), while some simply admitted to using PEDs (Alex Rodriguez, Mark McGwire) or were suspended for testing positive (Manny Ramirez).
Mark McGwire is now back as the St. Louis Cardinals' hitting coach after he admitted to continuous steroid use in a 2010 interview
Roger Clemens is currently fighting in court against his former trainer Brian McNamee who accuses him of using steroids toward the end of his career. Clemens has done nothing but vehemently deny these claims
2002 AL MVP Miguel Tejada was one of many Oakland A's mentioned in the Mitchell Report. At 38, Tejada is still trying to hang on as a member of the Orioles' Triple-A affiliate
Jose Canseco is actually proud of his steroid use and thinks MLB teams are colluding to keep him out of the game. Lately the 47-year-old has been keeping busy by playing minor league baseball and going a little crazy on Twitter
Rafael Palmeiro stood in front of Congress and denied ever taking steroids in 2005 only to be suspended for it a few months later. That was his last season and as far as we can tell he's just happily retired at his home in Texas
Sammy Sosa has chosen to simply not comment on reports he took steroids during his career. Retired in his native Dominican Republic, Sosa has recently made public appearances showing off his weirdly lighter skin tone
Andy Pettite admitted to previous PED use during a public apology in 2008. He retired in 2010, but is making a successful comeback with the Yankees in 2012
All-time home run king Barry Bonds hasn't officially retired yet and recently said he's looking to work for the Giants in some capacity
Manny Ramirez sat out 50 games for PED use as a member of the Dodgers in 2009. He was suspended again in 2011 with the Rays. Facing a 100-game ban that time, Ramirez retired. But now he's back after sitting out most of his suspension. He should be with the A's soon
Baseball fans are not exactly looking forward to the tainted home run record being broken by another steroids user, Alex Rodriguez. A-Rod admitted to steroid use in 2009 and is still in pursuit of some huge hitting marks as the Yankees' third baseman
Ken Caminiti is one the most recognisable stars in San Diego Padres history. He died of a drug overdose in 2004, just two years after admitting to steroids use and three years after retiring
