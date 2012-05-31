WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The 13 Superstars At The centre Of Baseball's Steroids Scandal

For all intents and purposes the 1990s will forever be known as the steroids era as far as Major League Baseball is concerned.



The list of players who have been accused of using performance enhancing drugs (PEDs), actually admitted PED use, or are simply suspected of taking part in it includes both stars and journey men.

Unfortunately this dark cloud over baseball means that simply being suspected of using PEDs may be enough to keep some of the best players out of the Hall of Fame.

MLB has mostly moved on from this tainted era, as home run numbers keep declining and great pitching is making a triumphant return.

But we’ve taken a look at some of the big names embroiled in baseball’s steroid mess to see what they’ve been up to since.

Some were part of baseball’s 2007 Mitchell Report, which detailed how rampant steroid use was and what MLB should do to stop it. Others were accused of being on the initial, supposedly anonymous 2003 list when MLB first started testing (Sammy Sosa), while some simply admitted to using PEDs (Alex Rodriguez, Mark McGwire) or were suspended for testing positive (Manny Ramirez).

