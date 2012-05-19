You Didn't realise These 14 MLB Stars Are Having Terrible Years

Photo: Keith Allison/Flickr
Albert Pujols has stuck since signing a monster contract with the Angels last winter.Luckily for him, he’s not the only big name, big money baseball star who’s severely under-performing through the first few weeks of the season.
Two of the Phillies’ most important bats are struggling. Both the Red Sox and Yankees have prized first basemen who have lost their power. And some of the league’s best, brightest young stars have fizzled out of the starting gate.
Career stats: .293 BA, .374 OBP, .510 SLG
Season stats: .279 BA, .351 OBP, .415 SLG
Mark Teixeira is having the worst season of his career. His OPS is ~.150 points lower than it has ever been
Career stats: .280 BA, .370 OBP, .528 SLG, 37 homers per 162 games
Season stats: .234 BA, .290 OBP, .397 SLG, 5 homers in 36 games
Career stats: .291 BA, .341 OBP, .438 SLG
Season stats: .254 BA, .345 OBP, .345 SLG
Justin Upton is supposed to be the best young power hitter in the league, but he has three homers all year
Career stats: .274 BA, .355 OBP, .479 SLG
Season stats: .221 BA, .317 OBP, .328 SLG
Career stats: 3.11 ERA, 1.214 WHIP, 7.5 K/9
Season stats: 6.16 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 9.2 K/9
Career stats: .290 BA, .341 OBP, .485 SLG
Season stats: .248 BA, .298 OBP, .483 SLG
Career stats: 3.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP .820 save percentage
Season stats: 9.24 ERA, 2.37 WHIP, .420 save percentage
Career stats: 4.01 ERA, 1.395 WHIP, 6.7 K/9
Season stats: 7.77 ERA, 1.909 WHIP, 5.1 K/9
Career stats: .271 BA, .328 OBP, .429 SLG
Season stats: .232 BA, .282 OBP, .291 SLG
Career stats: .325 BA, .369 OBP, .421 SLG
Season stats: .288 BA, .329 OBP, .385 SLG
Career stats: 3.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP .886 save percentage
Season stats: 9.24 ERA, 2.37 WHIP, .777 save percentage
Troy Tulowitzki is another power hitter who's suddenly lost his pop — only three homers on the season
Career stats: .291 BA, .363 OBP, .500 SLG
Season stats: .269 BA, .336 OBP, .396 SLG
Career stats: .251 BA, .352 OBP, .429 SLG
Season stats: .154 BA, .295 OBP, .300 SLG
Career stats: 3.61 ERA, 1.175 WHIP, 7.6 K/9
Season stats: 4.41 ERA, 1.367 WHIP, 7.3 K/9
