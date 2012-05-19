You Didn't realise These 14 MLB Stars Are Having Terrible Years

Adrian Gonzalez

Albert Pujols has stuck since signing a monster contract with the Angels last winter.Luckily for him, he’s not the only big name, big money baseball star who’s severely under-performing through the first few weeks of the season.

Two of the Phillies’ most important bats are struggling. Both the Red Sox and Yankees have prized first basemen who have lost their power. And some of the league’s best, brightest young stars have fizzled out of the starting gate.

Adrian Gonzalez has 14 doubles and 2 home runs ... two!

Career stats: .293 BA, .374 OBP, .510 SLG

Season stats: .279 BA, .351 OBP, .415 SLG

Mark Teixeira is having the worst season of his career. His OPS is ~.150 points lower than it has ever been

Career stats: .280 BA, .370 OBP, .528 SLG, 37 homers per 162 games

Season stats: .234 BA, .290 OBP, .397 SLG, 5 homers in 36 games

Jose Reyes has a sub-.700 OPS for the first time in seven years

Career stats: .291 BA, .341 OBP, .438 SLG

Season stats: .254 BA, .345 OBP, .345 SLG

Justin Upton is supposed to be the best young power hitter in the league, but he has three homers all year

Career stats: .274 BA, .355 OBP, .479 SLG

Season stats: .221 BA, .317 OBP, .328 SLG

Adam Wainwright is just 2-4 after sitting out a year due to injury

Career stats: 3.11 ERA, 1.214 WHIP, 7.5 K/9

Season stats: 6.16 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 9.2 K/9

Hunter Pence has just 16 extra-base hits in 149 at-bats

Career stats: .290 BA, .341 OBP, .485 SLG

Season stats: .248 BA, .298 OBP, .483 SLG

Heath Bell has allowed more runs (13) than innings pitched (12.2)

Career stats: 3.22 ERA, 1.32 WHIP .820 save percentage

Season stats: 9.24 ERA, 2.37 WHIP, .420 save percentage

Clay Buchholz has 7.77 ERA and a 1.9 WHIP for the Red Sox

Career stats: 4.01 ERA, 1.395 WHIP, 6.7 K/9

Season stats: 7.77 ERA, 1.909 WHIP, 5.1 K/9

Jimmy Rollins looks finished. He has only just 18 runs all year

Career stats: .271 BA, .328 OBP, .429 SLG

Season stats: .232 BA, .282 OBP, .291 SLG

Ichiro only has five steals, eight doubles, and 10 walks

Career stats: .325 BA, .369 OBP, .421 SLG

Season stats: .288 BA, .329 OBP, .385 SLG

Jose Valverde hasn't been able to find the strike zone (12 walks in 16.1 innings)

Career stats: 3.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP .886 save percentage

Season stats: 9.24 ERA, 2.37 WHIP, .777 save percentage

Troy Tulowitzki is another power hitter who's suddenly lost his pop — only three homers on the season

Career stats: .291 BA, .363 OBP, .500 SLG

Season stats: .269 BA, .336 OBP, .396 SLG

Rickie Weeks has 20 hits in 130 at bats

Career stats: .251 BA, .352 OBP, .429 SLG

Season stats: .154 BA, .295 OBP, .300 SLG

Dan Haren has the second-highest ERA (4.41) of his career

Career stats: 3.61 ERA, 1.175 WHIP, 7.6 K/9

Season stats: 4.41 ERA, 1.367 WHIP, 7.3 K/9

