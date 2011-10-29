WATCH: The St. Louis Cardinals Are World Champions

The St. Louis Cardinals won their 11th World Series Championship in franchise history with a 6-2 win over the Texas Rangers in game seven. The Cardinals were led by the strong start of Chris Carpenter who was working on short rest. He delivered six innings giving up just two runs in the first inning.



This was Tony LaRussa’s third championship as a manager. David Freese was named Most Valuable Player of the World Series.

Here is video of the final out…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.