The San Francisco Giants Are Getting Sued Because They Forgot To Trademark Their Own Logo

Photo: Flickr/rocor

A street vendor in San Francisco is suing the San Francisco Giants over use of one of their logos.The Giants and Major League Baseball never trademarked one of the team’s logos (“San Francisco” script logo seen here). So the street vendor trademarked it for themselves and starting selling t-shirts. When the Giants finally tried to trademark the logo for themselves, they were denied.



Now the two sides are bickering over the use of the logo by Gogo Sports (the street vendor), which has led to the vendor suing the team so that Gogo can continue using it on their apparel.

