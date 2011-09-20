San Francisco Giant Went "Back To The Future" During Game With Marty McFly Shoes

Photo: MLB.com

The Nike Air Mag was a prototype shoe worn by Michael J. Fox’s character Marty McFly in “Back to the Future, Part II.” The light-up, self-lacing shoes reached iconic status, but were never made available to the public, until recently.eBay recently started auctioning off 150 pairs of the shoes, 22 years after the movie’s release, with proceeds going towards Michael J. Fox’s MJF Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.



The first pair went for $37,500.

Since then, it has been reported that the San Francisco Giants’ eccentric closer Brian Wilson, purchased two pairs of the futuristic kicks. And of course, it wasn’t enough for Wilson to just own the shoes.

This weekend, Wilson wore a pair of the Air Mags during a game as he sat in the dugout. In the top of the seventh inning, cameras zoomed in on Wilson’s new purchase and their precarious position so close to all of the sunflower seeds and tobacco spit on the dugout floor.

Now if we can just get a DeLorean with a real Flux Capacitor already installed.

