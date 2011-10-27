Watch This Epic Campaign Video Featuring Brian Wilson

The interim mayor of San Francisco, Ed Lee, is now running to keep the job on a full-time basis. His campaign brings us this incredible video starring Brian Wilson of the San Francisco Giants and set to MC Hammer’s “2 Legit 2 Quit.” Although, considering the popularity of Wilson these days, Lee probably could have just used a video of Wilson in Hammer Pants and called it a day.



The video also features San Francisco 49ers Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.



