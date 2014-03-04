Major League Baseball Uses New Replay System For The First Time

Major League Baseball will use their new expended replay system in select spring training games and it got its first test in the Blue Jays-Twins game on Monday.

With two outs in the sixth inning, Twins outfielder Chris Rahl hit a ground ball to shortstop. He was ruled safe when Munenori Kawasaki’s throw pulled Jared Goedert off the bag.



Blue Jays manager John Gibbons challenged the call saying the foot came back down before the runner reached the base. Two of the umpires huddled near the first base dugout where they communicated with a third umpire reviewing the play.

A closer look at the replay suggests that the first baseman’s foot may have indeed come down before the runner.



However, after a 2 minute, 34 second review, the umpires upheld the ruling and called the runner safe.

Here is another view of the call. It is hard to tell if the toe is on the bag and therefore the umpires may have felt the replay was inconclusive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.