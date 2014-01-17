Here's Everything That Can Be Reviewed Under The New MLB Instant Replay System

MASN This will be reviewable.

Major League Baseball announced an expanded instant replay system on Thursday that will go into effect for the 2014 season.

Under the system, a bunch of new types of plays will be reviewable (see the full list below). Most notably, umpires can now review force plays and tag plays at the bases.

In addition, there will be a challenge system. Each manager gets one challenge per game, and gets to keep it if he wins a review. In the event that a manager runs out of challenges, the umpire can chose to review any reviewable play after the 6th inning.

It’s an improvement over the current system.

The reviewable plays:

Home runs

Ground rule doubles

Fan interference

Stadium boundary calls

Force play

Tag play

Fair/foul in the outfield

Trap play in the outfield

Batter hit by pitch

Timing play (whether a runner scores before a third out)

Touching a base

Passing runners

Record keeping

And here’s how the review process works, via the MLB press release:

Once instant replay review is invoked (either by the Manager or the Crew Chief), the Crew Chief will signal to the official scorer that the play is under review.

The Crew Chief and at least one other umpire will then move to a designated communication location near home plate, where they will have access to a hard-wired headset connected to the Replay Command Center in New York.

Major League Umpires will be staffed as Replay Officials at the Replay Command Center, located at MLB Advanced Media headquarters, for all Major League games.

The Replay Command Center will have direct access to video from most cameras in the ballpark in real-time, regardless of whether they are shown on the live broadcast.

The Replay Official will look at the video feeds and determine if there is clear and convincing evidence to overturn the call on the field. If the Replay Official overturns a call on the field, he will also use his judgment to determine where to appropriately place runners if the play had been called correctly on the field.

The umpires on the field will not have a monitor to review the play and they will not leave the field at any time.

The Replay Official will make the ultimate determination of whether to overturn the call.

On-Field personnel may not argue with the decision of the Replay Official.

CLUB ACCESS TO VIDEO

To determine whether to challenge a play, personnel in the dugout will be permitted to communicate with a video specialist in the Clubhouse who has access to the same video that is available to Replay Officials. This communication will occur via the dugout phone.

Both the home and visiting Clubs will have standardized technology to ensure each Club has equal access to all video.

No monitors or additional electronic equipment will be permitted in the dugout.

