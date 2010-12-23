Who Are The Top Remaining MLB Free Agents?

The hot stove may have cooled off, since most of the big-name free agents have new homes (and are well payed for it), but there are still a bunch of unsigned players that could make a significant impact in 2011.



Here’s a quick look at the best remaining free agents:

Adrian Beltre – He had a monster year for the Boston Red Sox after five disappointing seasons in Seattle. The Los Angeles Angels have been heavy bidders and the Oakland Athletics were interested at the beginning of free agency.

Rafael Soriano – He is reportedly too expensive for even the Yankees, which explains why he hasn’t signed. Soriano was lights out in 2010, but there have been plenty of other relievers on the market.

Carl Pavano – The drop-off from Cliff Lee to Pavano is huge, but he’s the best pitcher still on the market. It sounds like he’s going to return to Minnesota but the Nationals are still in the hunt.

Andy Pettitte – The Yankees desperately need Pettitte, but he’s reportedly leanings towards retirement.

Jim Thome – He’s the forgotten man every year, but his impact on the Twins playoff push in 2010 was undeniable.

Derrek Lee – Lee had a dreadful season in 2010 but seems willing to take a one-year deal to prove himself again. Baltimore and Washington are likely destinations.

Brandon Webb – He’s attempting to return from a serious shoulder injury that could have scared some teams off initially, but interest has been heating up. The Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals are both interested.

Vladimir Guerrero – Guerrero had a monster bounce-back year in 2010 but has shown that he can’t play the field anymore. Texas wants to bring him back as a DH.

Manny Ramirez – The enigmatic outfielder was very quiet in 2010, and there hasn’t been much talk about him this offseason. Still, he’s one of the best hitters of this generation and should be able to help someone.

Kevin Gregg – He’s often erratic, but has been an effective closer nevertheless. Baltimore seems to have him all but locked up.

Adam LaRoche – He’s got plenty of pop and finally put together a full season in 2010. Again, the Orioles seem to be the fit.

Brian Fuentes – Fuentes wasn’t great as the Angels’ closer but thrived after joining Minnesota as a set-up man. Boston and New York are reportedly interested.

Johnny Damon – He had a solid, if unspectacular year for Detroit last season but there hasn’t been a ton of chatter about him this winter. Boston, Tampa Bay, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been mentioned as possible suitors.

Jeff Francis – He struggled after missing all of the 2009 season, but there are still a bunch of teams that would love to sign him.

