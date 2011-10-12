Theo Epstein Expected To Be Replaced By Ben Cherington

Photo: AP Images

If Theo Epstein becomes the next general manager of the Chicago Cubs as expected, look for Ben Cherington to fill the void for the Red Sox. Cherington is the Red Sox’ current assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel.The move to Cherington would likely be made in an effort to keep things the same in the front office despite missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. It is believed that owner John Henry is still confident in the philosophy of the organisation.



Cherington has been described as the person that “literally helped write the policies in use” by the Red Sox organisation. In 2005, when Epstein resigned from the Red Sox, it was Cherington and Jed Hoyer that took over until Epstein announced his return three months later.

Cherington is only 37, but that is ancient compared to Epstein, who was only 28 when he took over the Red Sox back in 2002.

When discussing Cherington, Peter Gammons of the MLB Network said most believe that Cherington “is ready to be an outstanding leader.” And former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling called Cherington “a real smart baseball dude.”

