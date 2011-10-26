Barely Anyone Watched The World Series Last Night, But It Still Got Twice As Many Viewers As Football

Photo: Cork Gaines

Last night’s overnight rating of 10.0 was the lowest-ever for a World Series game five, and was down from the 10.1 overnight rating for Sunday night’s game four.Still, the 10.0 rating easily outpaced the Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars that pulled an overnight rating of 5.8. That tied the record for the lowest rating ever for a Monday Night Football game.



When asked about Major League Baseball’s low World Series ratings prior to last night’s game, commissioner Bud Selig continued to push the company line. “I can show you all the numbers. Baseball is more popular than ever,” said Selig.

Luckily for Selig and Major League Baseball, the World Series will have a game six and won’t have to worry about competing with any NFL games. Ratings for game six and a potential game seven should soar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.