MLB POWER RANKINGS: The Top Teams And Their Top Players After 8 Weeks Of Action

The hottest team in baseball is the Oakland A’s and they have shot to the top of this week’s MLB Power Rankings, pushing last week’s top team, the Detroit Tigers, down to no. 2.
Meanwhile, a combination of injuries and bad play led to big slides for both the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers and the top team to start the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers, continue to sputter along.
Using a combination of how well teams have played, how well they are expected to play moving forward, as well as the likelihood of making the playoffs, we broke down each team. Here is how they stand.
Previous Ranking: 4
Expected Wins*: 33.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 90
Playoff Odds: 88.5%
PECOTA Projected Wins and Playoff Odds via BaseballProspectus.com
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 1
Expected Wins*: 25.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 93
Playoff Odds: 90.3%
Previous Ranking: 2
Expected Wins*: 26.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 90
Playoff Odds: 83.5%
Previous Ranking: 5
Expected Wins*: 29.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 89
Playoff Odds: 81.5%
Previous Ranking: 8
Expected Wins*: 25.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 88
Playoff Odds: 69.5%
Previous Ranking: 3
Expected Wins*: 23.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 94
Playoff Odds: 81.5%
Previous Ranking: 9
Expected Wins*: 24.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 85
Playoff Odds: 61.0%
Previous Ranking: 14
Expected Wins*: 24.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 85
Playoff Odds: 44.7%
Previous Ranking: 6
Expected Wins*: 23.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 83
Playoff Odds: 48.0%
Previous Ranking: 7
Expected Wins*: 24.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 60.2%
Previous Ranking: 12
Expected Wins*: 27.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 36.7%
Previous Ranking: 10
Expected Wins*: 21.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 85
Playoff Odds: 42.8%
Previous Ranking: 17
Expected Wins*: 21.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 79
Playoff Odds: 16.8%
Previous Ranking: 25
Expected Wins*: 21.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 15.7%
Previous Ranking: 13
Expected Wins*: 20.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 79
Playoff Odds: 20.4%
Previous Ranking: 15
Expected Wins*: 23.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 81
Playoff Odds: 24.1%
Previous Ranking: 18
Expected Wins*: 24.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 79
Playoff Odds: 19.4%
Previous Ranking: 22
Expected Wins*: 22.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 76
Playoff Odds: 9.5%
Previous Ranking: 11
Expected Wins*: 20.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 83
Playoff Odds: 21.3%
Previous Ranking: 21
Expected Wins*: 23.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Playoff Odds: 17.0%
Previous Ranking: 26
Expected Wins*: 19.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 10.0%
Previous Ranking: 20
Expected Wins*: 22.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 19.8%
Previous Ranking: 27
Expected Wins*: 27.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 73
Playoff Odds: 9.2%
Previous Ranking: 16
Expected Wins*: 20.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 74
Playoff Odds: 5.1%
Previous Ranking: 19
Expected Wins*: 19.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 4.6%
Previous Ranking: 24
Expected Wins*: 20.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 8.3%
Previous Ranking: 23
Expected Wins*: 19.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 75
Playoff Odds: 7.0%
Previous Ranking: 29
Expected Wins*: 22.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 71
Playoff Odds: 1.9%
Previous Ranking: 28
Expected Wins*: 20.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 72
Playoff Odds: 1.6%
Previous Ranking: 30
Expected Wins*: 20.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 65
Playoff Odds: 0.2%
