MLB POWER RANKINGS: The Top Teams And Their Top Players After 8 Weeks Of Action

The hottest team in baseball is the Oakland A’s and they have shot to the top of this week’s MLB Power Rankings, pushing last week’s top team, the Detroit Tigers, down to no. 2.

Meanwhile, a combination of injuries and bad play led to big slides for both the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers and the top team to start the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers, continue to sputter along.

Using a combination of how well teams have played, how well they are expected to play moving forward, as well as the likelihood of making the playoffs, we broke down each team. Here is how they stand.

#1 Oakland A's (30-17) Josh Donaldson leads the A's with 2.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 4 Expected Wins*: 33.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 90 Playoff Odds: 88.5% PECOTA Projected Wins and Playoff Odds via BaseballProspectus.com * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #2 Detroit Tigers (27-16) Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 1.8 WAR Previous Ranking: 1 Expected Wins*: 25.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 93 Playoff Odds: 90.3% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #3 San Francisco Giants (29-18) Hunter Pence leads the Giants with 1.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 2 Expected Wins*: 26.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 90 Playoff Odds: 83.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #4 Los Angeles Angels (26-20) Mike Trout leads the Angels with 2.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 5 Expected Wins*: 29.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 89 Playoff Odds: 81.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #5 St. Louis Cardinals (26-21) Yadier Molina leads the Cardinals with 1.8 WAR Previous Ranking: 8 Expected Wins*: 25.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 88 Playoff Odds: 69.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #6 Los Angeles Dodgers (25-23) Yasiel Puig leads the Dodgers with 2.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 3 Expected Wins*: 23.6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 94 Playoff Odds: 81.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #7 Atlanta Braves (26-20) Justin Upton leads the Braves with 2.1 WAR Previous Ranking: 9 Expected Wins*: 24.7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 85 Playoff Odds: 61.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #8 Toronto Blue Jays (26-22) Jose Bautista leads the Blue Jays with 2.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 14 Expected Wins*: 24.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 85 Playoff Odds: 44.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #9 Milwaukee Brewers (28-20) Carlos Gomez leads the Brewers with 1.9 WAR Previous Ranking: 6 Expected Wins*: 23.6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 83 Playoff Odds: 48.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #10 Washington Nationals (24-23) Stephen Strasburg leads the Nationals with 1.7 WAR Previous Ranking: 7 Expected Wins*: 24.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Playoff Odds: 60.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #11 Colorado Rockies (26-21) Troy Tulowitzki leads the Rockies with 4.0 WAR Previous Ranking: 12 Expected Wins*: 27.6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Playoff Odds: 36.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #12 New York Yankees (24-22) Masahiro Tanaka leads the Yankees with 1.9 WAR Previous Ranking: 10 Expected Wins*: 21.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 85 Playoff Odds: 42.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #13 Kansas City Royals (23-23) James Shields leads the Royals with 1.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 17 Expected Wins*: 21.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 79 Playoff Odds: 16.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #14 Minnesota Twins (23-21) Brian Dozier leads the Twins with 2.1 WAR Previous Ranking: 25 Expected Wins*: 21.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 15.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #15 Baltimore Orioles (23-22) Adam Jones leads the Orioles with 1.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 13 Expected Wins*: 20.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 79 Playoff Odds: 20.4% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #16 Seattle Mariners (23-23) Felix Hernandez leads the Mariners with 2.1 WAR Previous Ranking: 15 Expected Wins*: 23.7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 81 Playoff Odds: 24.1% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #17 Cleveland Indians (23-25) Corey Kluber leads the Indians with 2.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 18 Expected Wins*: 24.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 79 Playoff Odds: 19.4% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #18 Chicago White Sox (24-25) Alexei Ramirez leads the White Sox with 1.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 22 Expected Wins*: 22.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 76 Playoff Odds: 9.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #19 Boston Red Sox (20-26) Previous Ranking: 11 Expected Wins*: 20.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 83 Playoff Odds: 21.3% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #20 Cincinnati Reds (21-24) Todd Frazier leads the Reds with 1.9 WAR Previous Ranking: 21 Expected Wins*: 23.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Playoff Odds: 17.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #21 Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) Chase Utley leads the Phillies with 2.1 WAR Previous Ranking: 26 Expected Wins*: 19.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 10.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #22 Tampa Bay Rays (20-28) David Price leads the Rays with 1.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 20 Expected Wins*: 22.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Playoff Odds: 19.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #23 Miami Marlins (25-23) Giancarlo Stanton leads the Marlins with 2.8 WAR Previous Ranking: 27 Expected Wins*: 27.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 73 Playoff Odds: 9.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #24 Texas Rangers (23-24) Yu Darvish leads the Rangers with 2.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 16 Expected Wins*: 20.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 74 Playoff Odds: 5.1% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #25 San Diego Padres (21-27) Seth Smith leads the Padres with 2.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 19 Expected Wins*: 19.6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 4.6% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #26 Pittsburgh Pirates (20-26) Andrew McCutchen leads the Pirates with 2.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 24 Expected Wins*: 20.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 8.3% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #27 New York Mets (21-25) Previous Ranking: 23 Expected Wins*: 19.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 75 Playoff Odds: 7.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #28 Chicago Cubs (17-28) Jeff Samardzija leads the Cubs with 1.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 29 Expected Wins*: 22.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 71 Playoff Odds: 1.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #29 Arizona Diamondbacks (18-31) Paul Goldschmidt leads the Diamondbacks with 1.7 WAR Previous Ranking: 28 Expected Wins*: 20.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 72 Playoff Odds: 1.6% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #30 Houston Astros (17-31) Dallas Keuchel leads the Astros with 1.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 30 Expected Wins*: 20.6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 65 Playoff Odds: 0.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. Now check out the teams that are skyrocketing in value. The 34 Sports Franchises That Have Been The Best Investments Over The Last Decade >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.