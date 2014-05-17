MLB POWER RANKINGS: The Top Teams And Their Top Players After 7 Weeks Of Action

After losing two of three to the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers rebounded to sweep the Baltimore Orioles and open up a 6-game lead in the American League Central and retain their spot at the top of the MLB Power Rankings.
Meanwhile, the Miami Marlins, who were already playing above their talent-level, lost their best pitcher (Jose Fernandez) for the year, resulting in this week’s biggest slide.
We broke down each team’s playoff hopes as well as their top players through the first six weeks.
Previous Ranking: 1
Expected Wins*: 21.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 93
Playoff Odds: 92.1%
PECOTA Projected Wins and Playoff Odds via BaseballProspectus.com
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 3
Expected Wins*: 24.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 91
Playoff Odds: 85.6%
Previous Ranking: 2
Expected Wins*: 21.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 95
Playoff Odds: 82.8%
Previous Ranking: 5
Expected Wins*: 28.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 73.5%
Previous Ranking: 11
Expected Wins*: 24.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 88
Playoff Odds: 70.4%
Previous Ranking: 6
Expected Wins*: 21.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 61.6%
Previous Ranking: 4
Expected Wins*: 20.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 88
Playoff Odds: 69.3%
Previous Ranking: 7
Expected Wins*: 20.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 52.8%
Previous Ranking: 9
Expected Wins*: 21.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 84
Playoff Odds: 52.2%
Previous Ranking: 8
Expected Wins*: 19.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 85
Playoff Odds: 48.1%
Previous Ranking: 10
Expected Wins*: 19.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 46.8%
Previous Ranking: 12
Expected Wins*: 24.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 28.4%
Previous Ranking: 16
Expected Wins*: 16.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 80
Playoff Odds: 19.8%
Previous Ranking: 14
Expected Wins*: 19.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 81
Playoff Odds: 23.4%
Previous Ranking: 13
Expected Wins*: 19.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 81
Playoff Odds: 27.6%
Previous Ranking: 15
Expected Wins*: 17.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 25.7%
Previous Ranking: 21
Expected Wins*: 19.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 79
Playoff Odds: 18.7%
Previous Ranking: 22
Expected Wins*: 21.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 13.0%
Previous Ranking: 26
Expected Wins*: 17.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 79
Playoff Odds: 10.7%
Previous Ranking: 17
Expected Wins*: 20.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 24.1%
Previous Ranking: 19
Expected Wins*: 21.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 80
Playoff Odds: 21.3%
Previous Ranking: 20
Expected Wins*: 19.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 75
Playoff Odds: 7.7%
Previous Ranking: 23
Expected Wins*: 16.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 75
Playoff Odds: 8.2%
Previous Ranking: 25
Expected Wins*: 18.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 8.5%
Previous Ranking: 27
Expected Wins*: 19.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 75
Playoff Odds: 9.0%
Previous Ranking: 24
Expected Wins*: 14.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 11.0%
Previous Ranking: 18
Expected Wins*: 23.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 70
Playoff Odds: 4.8%
Previous Ranking: 28
Expected Wins*: 18.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 73
Playoff Odds: 1.9%
Previous Ranking: 29
Expected Wins*: 18.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 69
Playoff Odds: 0.9%
Previous Ranking: 30
Expected Wins*: 16.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 65
Playoff Odds: 0.2%
