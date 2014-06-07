MLB POWER RANKINGS: Where All 30 Teams Stand One-Third Of The Way Through The Season

The San Francisco Giants have jumped to the top of this week’s Power Rankings, narrowly edging out last week’s top team, the Oakland A’s.

Those two teams have built big leads in their divisions and are already near-locks to make the playoffs with just a little more than one-third of the season completed.

Meanwhile, there are already five teams that can start looking towards next season with less than a 5.0% chance of playing in this year’s postseason.

Using a combination of how well teams have played, how well they are expected to play moving forward, as well as the likelihood of making the playoffs, we broke down each team. Here is how they stand.

#1 San Francisco Giants (39-21) Angel Pagan leads the San Francisco Giants with 1.8 WAR Previous Ranking: 3 Expected Wins*: 34.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 93 Playoff Odds: 95.9% PECOTA Projected Wins and Playoff Odds via BaseballProspectus.com * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #2 Oakland A's (37-23) Josh Donaldson leads the Oakland A's with 3.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 1 Expected Wins*: 42.7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 90 Playoff Odds: 93.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #3 Toronto Blue Jays (37-24) Jose Bautista leads the Toronto Blue Jays with 3.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 8 Expected Wins*: 33.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 89 Playoff Odds: 78.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #4 Detroit Tigers (31-25) Miguel Cabrera leads the Detroit Tigers with 2.1 WAR Previous Ranking: 2 Expected Wins*: 29.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 89 Playoff Odds: 79.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #5 Milwaukee Brewers (36-25) Carlos Gomez leads the Milwaukee Brewers with 2.7 WAR Previous Ranking: 9 Expected Wins*: 32.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 85 Playoff Odds: 66.1% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #6 Washington Nationals (30-28) Stephen Strasburg leads the Washington Nationals with 2.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 10 Expected Wins*: 31.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Playoff Odds: 66.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #7 Los Angeles Angels (31-28) Mike Trout leads the Los Angeles Angels with 3.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 4 Expected Wins*: 35.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Playoff Odds: 68.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #8 Los Angeles Dodgers (31-30) Yasiel Puig leads the Los Angeles Dodgers with 3.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 6 Expected Wins*: 30.7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 93 Playoff Odds: 76.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #9 Atlanta Braves (31-27) Jason Heyward leads the Atlanta Braves with 2.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 7 Expected Wins*: 30.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 84 Playoff Odds: 55.3% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #10 St. Louis Cardinals (31-30) Adam Wainwright leads the St. Louis Cardinals with 2.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 5 Expected Wins*: 33.7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 86 Playoff Odds: 57.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #11 Seattle Mariners (31-28) Felix Hernandez leads the Seattle Mariners with 3.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 16 Expected Wins*: 31.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Playoff Odds: 30.3% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #12 Baltimore Orioles (30-28) Nelson Cruz leads the Baltimore Orioles with 2.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 15 Expected Wins*: 27.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 83 Playoff Odds: 31.3% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #13 New York Yankees (30-29) Masahiro Tanaka leads the New York Yankees with 2.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 12 Expected Wins*: 26.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 84 Playoff Odds: 27.6% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #14 Cleveland Indians (30-30) Corey Kluber leads the Cleveland Indians with 2.7 WAR Previous Ranking: 17 Expected Wins*: 29.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 80 Playoff Odds: 24.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #15 Boston Red Sox (27-32) Previous Ranking: 19 Expected Wins*: 28.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Playoff Odds: 19.1% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #16 Chicago White Sox (31-30) Alexei Ramirez leads the Chicago White Sox with 1.8 WAR Previous Ranking: 18 Expected Wins*: 27.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 13.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #17 Miami Marlins (32-28) Giancarlo Stanton leads the Miami Marlins with 3.7 WAR Previous Ranking: 23 Expected Wins*: 31.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 74 Playoff Odds: 15.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #18 Pittsburgh Pirates (28-31) Andrew McCutchen leads the Pittsburgh Pirates with 2 WAR Previous Ranking: 26 Expected Wins*: 28.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 79 Playoff Odds: 17.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #19 Texas Rangers (30-30) Yu Darvish leads the Texas Rangers with 2.7 WAR Previous Ranking: 24 Expected Wins*: 26.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 79 Playoff Odds: 12.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #20 Minnesota Twins (28-30) Brian Dozier leads the Minnesota Twins with 2.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 14 Expected Wins*: 27.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 75 Playoff Odds: 9.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #21 Kansas City Royals (29-31) Alex Gordon leads the Kansas City Royals with 2.9 WAR Previous Ranking: 13 Expected Wins*: 25.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 9.1% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #22 Cincinnati Reds (27-31) Todd Frazier leads the Cincinnati Reds with 2.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 20 Expected Wins*: 28.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 13.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #23 Colorado Rockies (28-31) Troy Tulowitzki leads the Colorado Rockies with 4.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 11 Expected Wins*: 30.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Playoff Odds: 10.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #24 New York Mets (28-32) Daniel Murphy leads the New York Mets with 1.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 27 Expected Wins*: 27.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 75 Playoff Odds: 7.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #25 San Diego Padres (27-33) Seth Smith leads the San Diego Padres with 1.8 WAR Previous Ranking: 25 Expected Wins*: 24.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 81 Playoff Odds: 9.6% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #26 Arizona Diamondbacks (26-36) A.J. Pollock leads the Arizona Diamondbacks with 2.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 29 Expected Wins*: 28.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 74 Playoff Odds: 2.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #27 Tampa Bay Rays (23-38) David Price leads the Tampa Bay Rays with 1.8 WAR Previous Ranking: 22 Expected Wins*: 28.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 3.3% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #28 Chicago Cubs (23-34) Anthony Rizzo leads the Chicago Cubs with 2.0 WAR Previous Ranking: 28 Expected Wins*: 28.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 71 Playoff Odds: 2.1% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #29 Houston Astros (26-35) Dallas Keuchel leads the Houston Astros with 2.0 WAR Previous Ranking: 30 Expected Wins*: 29.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 69 Playoff Odds: 0.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #30 Philadelphia Phillies (24-34) Chase Utley leads the Philadelphia Phillies with 2.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 21 Expected Wins*: 23.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 73 Playoff Odds: 2.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. 