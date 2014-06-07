MLB POWER RANKINGS: Where All 30 Teams Stand One-Third Of The Way Through The Season

The San Francisco Giants have jumped to the top of this week’s Power Rankings, narrowly edging out last week’s top team, the Oakland A’s.
Those two teams have built big leads in their divisions and are already near-locks to make the playoffs with just a little more than one-third of the season completed.
Meanwhile, there are already five teams that can start looking towards next season with less than a 5.0% chance of playing in this year’s postseason.
Using a combination of how well teams have played, how well they are expected to play moving forward, as well as the likelihood of making the playoffs, we broke down each team. Here is how they stand.
Previous Ranking: 3
Expected Wins*: 34.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 93
Playoff Odds: 95.9%
PECOTA Projected Wins and Playoff Odds via BaseballProspectus.com
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 1
Expected Wins*: 42.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 90
Playoff Odds: 93.0%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 8
Expected Wins*: 33.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 89
Playoff Odds: 78.2%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 2
Expected Wins*: 29.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 89
Playoff Odds: 79.0%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 9
Expected Wins*: 32.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 85
Playoff Odds: 66.1%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 10
Expected Wins*: 31.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 66.9%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 4
Expected Wins*: 35.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 68.8%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 6
Expected Wins*: 30.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 93
Playoff Odds: 76.5%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 7
Expected Wins*: 30.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 84
Playoff Odds: 55.3%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 5
Expected Wins*: 33.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 57.0%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 16
Expected Wins*: 31.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 30.3%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 15
Expected Wins*: 27.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 83
Playoff Odds: 31.3%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 12
Expected Wins*: 26.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 84
Playoff Odds: 27.6%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 17
Expected Wins*: 29.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 80
Playoff Odds: 24.2%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 19
Expected Wins*: 28.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 19.1%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 18
Expected Wins*: 27.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 13.2%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 23
Expected Wins*: 31.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 74
Playoff Odds: 15.7%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 26
Expected Wins*: 28.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 79
Playoff Odds: 17.7%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 24
Expected Wins*: 26.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 79
Playoff Odds: 12.9%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 14
Expected Wins*: 27.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 75
Playoff Odds: 9.2%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 13
Expected Wins*: 25.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 9.1%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 20
Expected Wins*: 28.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 13.7%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 11
Expected Wins*: 30.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Playoff Odds: 10.7%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 27
Expected Wins*: 27.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 75
Playoff Odds: 7.9%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 25
Expected Wins*: 24.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 81
Playoff Odds: 9.6%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 29
Expected Wins*: 28.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 74
Playoff Odds: 2.9%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 22
Expected Wins*: 28.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 3.3%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 28
Expected Wins*: 28.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 71
Playoff Odds: 2.1%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 30
Expected Wins*: 29.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 69
Playoff Odds: 0.8%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 21
Expected Wins*: 23.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 73
Playoff Odds: 2.0%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.