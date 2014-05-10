MLB POWER RANKINGS: The Top Teams And Their Top Players After 6 Weeks Of Action

For the first time this season we have a new team at the top of the power rankings as the red-hot Detroit Tigers have won eight of their last nine to move ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The biggest drop this week belongs to the Tampa Bay Rays who started the season as a popular choice to win the World Series but are now just 15-20, dropping six spots in the rankings.

We broke down each team’s playoff hopes as well as their top players through the first six weeks.

#1 Detroit Tigers (20-10) Max Scherzer leads the Tigers with 1.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 5 Expected Wins*: 18.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 93 Playoff Odds: 91.3% PECOTA Projected Wins and Playoff Odds via BaseballProspectus.com * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #2 Los Angeles Dodgers (19-17) Dee Gordon leads the Dodgers with 1.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 1 Expected Wins*: 18.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 95 Playoff Odds: 84.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #3 San Francisco Giants (22-13) Buster Posey leads the Giants with 1.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 9 Expected Wins*: 19.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 91 Playoff Odds: 75.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #4 Washington Nationals (19-15) Stephen Strasburg leads the Nationals with 1.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 3 Expected Wins*: 19.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 90 Playoff Odds: 74.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #5 Oakland A's (20-15) Josh Donaldson leads the A's with 1.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 2 Expected Wins*: 21.7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 86 Playoff Odds: 58.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #6 Milwaukee Brewers (22-13) Carlos Gomez leads the Brewers with 1.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 4 Expected Wins*: 18.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 84 Playoff Odds: 51.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #7 St. Louis Cardinals (18-17) Adam Wainwright leads the Cardinals with 1.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 7 Expected Wins*: 19.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 86 Playoff Odds: 52.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #8 New York Yankees (18-15) Hiroki Kuroda leads the Yankees with a 1.0 WAR Previous Ranking: 10 Expected Wins*: 15.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 86 Playoff Odds: 50.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #9 Atlanta Braves (18-15) Justin Upton leads the Braves with 1.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 8 Expected Wins*: 19.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 83 Playoff Odds: 46.3% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #10 Boston Red Sox (17-17) Jon Lester leads the Red Sox with 1.9 WAR Previous Ranking: 13 Expected Wins*: 17.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Playoff Odds: 50.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #11 Los Angeles Angels (16-17) Mike Trout leads the Angels with 2.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 6 Expected Wins*: 18.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 85 Playoff Odds: 52.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #12 Colorado Rockies (22-15) Troy Tulowitzki leads the Rockies with 3.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 12 Expected Wins*: 21.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 83 Playoff Odds: 39.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #13 Seattle Mariners (18-16) Felix Hernandez leads the Mariners with 1.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 15 Expected Wins*: 15.7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Playoff Odds: 36.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #14 Toronto Blue Jays (18-17) Jose Bautista leads the Blue Jays with 1.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 18 Expected Wins*: 18.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Playoff Odds: 29.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #15 Texas Rangers (18-17) Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 1.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 14 Expected Wins*: 15.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 81 Playoff Odds: 27.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #16 Baltimore Orioles (18-14) Wei-Yin Chen leads the Orioles with 1.0 WAR Previous Ranking: 22 Expected Wins*: 13.6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 79 Playoff Odds: 22.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #17 Tampa Bay Rays (15-20) Desmond Jennings leads the Rays with 1.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 11 Expected Wins*: 17.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 84 Playoff Odds: 28.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #18 Miami Marlins (20-15) Giancarlo Stanton leads the Marlins with 2.1 WAR Previous Ranking: 21 Expected Wins*: 21.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 18.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #19 Cincinnati Reds (15-18) Todd Frazier leads the Reds with 1.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 17 Expected Wins*: 18.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 80 Playoff Odds: 23.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #20 Chicago White Sox (18-18) Jose Abreu leads the White Sox 1.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 20 Expected Wins*: 17.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 76 Playoff Odds: 13.6% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #21 Kansas City Royals (16-18) Yordano Ventura leads the Royals with 1.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 16 Expected Wins*: 15.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Playoff Odds: 16.3% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #22 Cleveland Indians (16-19) Corey Kluber leads the Indians with 1.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 25 Expected Wins*: 17.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Playoff Odds: 15.1% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #23 New York Mets (16-17) Daniel Murphy leads the Mets with 0.8 WAR Previous Ranking: 19 Expected Wins*: 13.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 75 Playoff Odds: 6.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #24 Philadelphia Phillies (15-18) Chase Utley leads the Phillies with 1.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 23 Expected Wins*: 13.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 10.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #25 Pittsburgh Pirates (14-20) Andrew McCutchen leads the Pirates with 1.8 WAR Previous Ranking: 26 Expected Wins*: 15.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 8.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #26 San Diego Padres (15-21) Ian Kennedy leads the Padres with 1.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 24 Expected Wins*: 13.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 75 Playoff Odds: 3.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #27 Minnesota Twins (15-18) Brian Dozier leads the Twins with 1.8 WAR Previous Ranking: 27 Expected Wins*: 15.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 73 Playoff Odds: 5.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #28 Arizona Diamondbacks (13-24) Paul Goldschmidt leads the Diamondbacks with 1.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 29 Expected Wins*: 15.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 73 Playoff Odds: 2.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #29 Chicago Cubs (12-21) Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 1.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 28 Expected Wins*: 14.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 70 Playoff Odds: 2.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #30 Houston Astros (11-24) Collin McHugh leads the Astros with 0.9 WAR Previous Ranking: 30 Expected Wins*: 12.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 64 Playoff Odds: 0.1% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. Now check out the richest players in baseball history. The 25 Highest-Paid Major League Baseball Players Of All Time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.