MLB POWER RANKINGS: The Top Teams And Their Top Players After 6 Weeks Of Action

Cork Gaines
Nick Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with teammate Austin JacksonGetty Images

For the first time this season we have a new team at the top of the power rankings as the red-hot Detroit Tigers have won eight of their last nine to move ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The biggest drop this week belongs to the Tampa Bay Rays who started the season as a popular choice to win the World Series but are now just 15-20, dropping six spots in the rankings.

We broke down each team’s playoff hopes as well as their top players through the first six weeks.

#1 Detroit Tigers (20-10)

Max Scherzer leads the Tigers with 1.5 WAR

Previous Ranking: 5

Expected Wins*: 18.4

PECOTA Projected Wins: 93

Playoff Odds: 91.3%

PECOTA Projected Wins and Playoff Odds via BaseballProspectus.com

* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.

#2 Los Angeles Dodgers (19-17)

Dee Gordon leads the Dodgers with 1.5 WAR

Previous Ranking: 1

Expected Wins*: 18.2

PECOTA Projected Wins: 95

Playoff Odds: 84.8%

#3 San Francisco Giants (22-13)

Buster Posey leads the Giants with 1.4 WAR

Previous Ranking: 9

Expected Wins*: 19.1

PECOTA Projected Wins: 91

Playoff Odds: 75.7%

#4 Washington Nationals (19-15)

Stephen Strasburg leads the Nationals with 1.2 WAR

Previous Ranking: 3

Expected Wins*: 19.4

PECOTA Projected Wins: 90

Playoff Odds: 74.9%

#5 Oakland A's (20-15)

Josh Donaldson leads the A's with 1.6 WAR

Previous Ranking: 2

Expected Wins*: 21.7

PECOTA Projected Wins: 86

Playoff Odds: 58.8%

#6 Milwaukee Brewers (22-13)

Carlos Gomez leads the Brewers with 1.6 WAR

Previous Ranking: 4

Expected Wins*: 18.0

PECOTA Projected Wins: 84

Playoff Odds: 51.5%

#7 St. Louis Cardinals (18-17)

Adam Wainwright leads the Cardinals with 1.4 WAR

Previous Ranking: 7

Expected Wins*: 19.1

PECOTA Projected Wins: 86

Playoff Odds: 52.2%

#8 New York Yankees (18-15)

Hiroki Kuroda leads the Yankees with a 1.0 WAR

Previous Ranking: 10

Expected Wins*: 15.8

PECOTA Projected Wins: 86

Playoff Odds: 50.8%

#9 Atlanta Braves (18-15)

Justin Upton leads the Braves with 1.6 WAR

Previous Ranking: 8

Expected Wins*: 19.5

PECOTA Projected Wins: 83

Playoff Odds: 46.3%

#10 Boston Red Sox (17-17)

Jon Lester leads the Red Sox with 1.9 WAR

Previous Ranking: 13

Expected Wins*: 17.9

PECOTA Projected Wins: 87

Playoff Odds: 50.9%

#11 Los Angeles Angels (16-17)

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 2.6 WAR

Previous Ranking: 6

Expected Wins*: 18.9

PECOTA Projected Wins: 85

Playoff Odds: 52.2%

#12 Colorado Rockies (22-15)

Troy Tulowitzki leads the Rockies with 3.3 WAR

Previous Ranking: 12

Expected Wins*: 21.9

PECOTA Projected Wins: 83

Playoff Odds: 39.2%

#13 Seattle Mariners (18-16)

Felix Hernandez leads the Mariners with 1.5 WAR

Previous Ranking: 15

Expected Wins*: 15.7

PECOTA Projected Wins: 82

Playoff Odds: 36.7%

#14 Toronto Blue Jays (18-17)

Jose Bautista leads the Blue Jays with 1.5 WAR

Previous Ranking: 18

Expected Wins*: 18.1

PECOTA Projected Wins: 82

Playoff Odds: 29.8%

#15 Texas Rangers (18-17)

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 1.3 WAR

Previous Ranking: 14

Expected Wins*: 15.0

PECOTA Projected Wins: 81

Playoff Odds: 27.5%

#16 Baltimore Orioles (18-14)

Wei-Yin Chen leads the Orioles with 1.0 WAR

Previous Ranking: 22

Expected Wins*: 13.6

PECOTA Projected Wins: 79

Playoff Odds: 22.7%

#17 Tampa Bay Rays (15-20)

Desmond Jennings leads the Rays with 1.5 WAR

Previous Ranking: 11

Expected Wins*: 17.9

PECOTA Projected Wins: 84

Playoff Odds: 28.9%

#18 Miami Marlins (20-15)

Giancarlo Stanton leads the Marlins with 2.1 WAR

Previous Ranking: 21

Expected Wins*: 21.9

PECOTA Projected Wins: 77

Playoff Odds: 18.5%

#19 Cincinnati Reds (15-18)

Todd Frazier leads the Reds with 1.4 WAR

Previous Ranking: 17

Expected Wins*: 18.5

PECOTA Projected Wins: 80

Playoff Odds: 23.5%

#20 Chicago White Sox (18-18)

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox 1.2 WAR

Previous Ranking: 20

Expected Wins*: 17.8

PECOTA Projected Wins: 76

Playoff Odds: 13.6%

#21 Kansas City Royals (16-18)

Yordano Ventura leads the Royals with 1.2 WAR

Previous Ranking: 16

Expected Wins*: 15.1

PECOTA Projected Wins: 78

Playoff Odds: 16.3%

#22 Cleveland Indians (16-19)

Corey Kluber leads the Indians with 1.3 WAR

Previous Ranking: 25

Expected Wins*: 17.2

PECOTA Projected Wins: 78

Playoff Odds: 15.1%

#23 New York Mets (16-17)

Daniel Murphy leads the Mets with 0.8 WAR

Previous Ranking: 19

Expected Wins*: 13.9

PECOTA Projected Wins: 75

Playoff Odds: 6.8%

#24 Philadelphia Phillies (15-18)

Chase Utley leads the Phillies with 1.3 WAR

Previous Ranking: 23

Expected Wins*: 13.4

PECOTA Projected Wins: 77

Playoff Odds: 10.0%

#25 Pittsburgh Pirates (14-20)

Andrew McCutchen leads the Pirates with 1.8 WAR

Previous Ranking: 26

Expected Wins*: 15.5

PECOTA Projected Wins: 77

Playoff Odds: 8.9%

#26 San Diego Padres (15-21)

Ian Kennedy leads the Padres with 1.3 WAR

Previous Ranking: 24

Expected Wins*: 13.1

PECOTA Projected Wins: 75

Playoff Odds: 3.2%

#27 Minnesota Twins (15-18)

Brian Dozier leads the Twins with 1.8 WAR

Previous Ranking: 27

Expected Wins*: 15.3

PECOTA Projected Wins: 73

Playoff Odds: 5.5%

#28 Arizona Diamondbacks (13-24)

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Diamondbacks with 1.6 WAR

Previous Ranking: 29

Expected Wins*: 15.4

PECOTA Projected Wins: 73

Playoff Odds: 2.5%

#29 Chicago Cubs (12-21)

Anthony Rizzo leads the Cubs with 1.2 WAR

Previous Ranking: 28

Expected Wins*: 14.8

PECOTA Projected Wins: 70

Playoff Odds: 2.0%

#30 Houston Astros (11-24)

Collin McHugh leads the Astros with 0.9 WAR

Previous Ranking: 30

Expected Wins*: 12.4

PECOTA Projected Wins: 64

Playoff Odds: 0.1%

