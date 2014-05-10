MLB POWER RANKINGS: The Top Teams And Their Top Players After 6 Weeks Of Action

For the first time this season we have a new team at the top of the power rankings as the red-hot Detroit Tigers have won eight of their last nine to move ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The biggest drop this week belongs to the Tampa Bay Rays who started the season as a popular choice to win the World Series but are now just 15-20, dropping six spots in the rankings.
We broke down each team’s playoff hopes as well as their top players through the first six weeks.
Previous Ranking: 5
Expected Wins*: 18.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 93
Playoff Odds: 91.3%
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 1
Expected Wins*: 18.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 95
Playoff Odds: 84.8%
Previous Ranking: 9
Expected Wins*: 19.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 91
Playoff Odds: 75.7%
Previous Ranking: 3
Expected Wins*: 19.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 90
Playoff Odds: 74.9%
Previous Ranking: 2
Expected Wins*: 21.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 58.8%
Previous Ranking: 4
Expected Wins*: 18.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 84
Playoff Odds: 51.5%
Previous Ranking: 7
Expected Wins*: 19.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 52.2%
Previous Ranking: 10
Expected Wins*: 15.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 50.8%
Previous Ranking: 8
Expected Wins*: 19.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 83
Playoff Odds: 46.3%
Previous Ranking: 13
Expected Wins*: 17.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 50.9%
Previous Ranking: 6
Expected Wins*: 18.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 85
Playoff Odds: 52.2%
Previous Ranking: 12
Expected Wins*: 21.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 83
Playoff Odds: 39.2%
Previous Ranking: 15
Expected Wins*: 15.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 36.7%
Previous Ranking: 18
Expected Wins*: 18.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 29.8%
Previous Ranking: 14
Expected Wins*: 15.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 81
Playoff Odds: 27.5%
Previous Ranking: 22
Expected Wins*: 13.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 79
Playoff Odds: 22.7%
Previous Ranking: 11
Expected Wins*: 17.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 84
Playoff Odds: 28.9%
Previous Ranking: 21
Expected Wins*: 21.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 18.5%
Previous Ranking: 17
Expected Wins*: 18.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 80
Playoff Odds: 23.5%
Previous Ranking: 20
Expected Wins*: 17.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 76
Playoff Odds: 13.6%
Previous Ranking: 16
Expected Wins*: 15.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Playoff Odds: 16.3%
Previous Ranking: 25
Expected Wins*: 17.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Playoff Odds: 15.1%
Previous Ranking: 19
Expected Wins*: 13.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 75
Playoff Odds: 6.8%
Previous Ranking: 23
Expected Wins*: 13.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 10.0%
Previous Ranking: 26
Expected Wins*: 15.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 8.9%
Previous Ranking: 24
Expected Wins*: 13.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 75
Playoff Odds: 3.2%
Previous Ranking: 27
Expected Wins*: 15.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 73
Playoff Odds: 5.5%
Previous Ranking: 29
Expected Wins*: 15.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 73
Playoff Odds: 2.5%
Previous Ranking: 28
Expected Wins*: 14.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 70
Playoff Odds: 2.0%
Previous Ranking: 30
Expected Wins*: 12.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 64
Playoff Odds: 0.1%
