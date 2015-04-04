MLB POWER RANKINGS: Where all 30 teams stand going into the season

In April, every MLB team is dreaming of October, even if only ten teams will make the playoffs.
As the season begins, take a look at where all 30 teams stand going into Opening Day.
Using projection systems from BaseballProspectus.com (PECOTA) and Fangraphs.com, we have our first power ranking of the 2015 season.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 4
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 91
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 93
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 89.0%
What to know: In 2014, new Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was working with an $US82 million payroll with the Tampa Bay Rays. This season, the Dodgers are expected to have a payroll north of $US270 million. The Dodgers still have reigning MVP Clayton Kershaw and the ultra-talented Yasiel Puig. They have also added veteran infielders Jimmy Rollins and Howie Kendrick as well as pitchers Brandon McCarthy and Brett Anderson. It would be a catastrophic failure if this team missed the playoffs.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 2
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 93
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 89
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 78.5
What to know: The Nationals took a great rotation and made it the best in baseball when they added 2013 Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer with a 7-year, $US210 million contract. But the biggest question is whether this season will be Bryce Harper's coming out party where he establishes himself as one of the best players in baseball. It is easy to forget that Harper is still just 22 years old. Since being drafted in 2010 Harper has still never faced a pitcher that was younger than he was in the minors or majors.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 5
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 88
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 87
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 61.7%
What to know: The Cardinals' roster is largely unchanged from 2014. The biggest offseason move was to trade for outfielder Jason Heyward, who has hit just 25 home runs in the last two seasons combined. Heyward will replace the late Oscar Taveras, who was killed in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in October.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 1
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 87
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 87
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 61.7%
What to know: Outfielder Josh Hamilton won't be suspended after his drug relapse but it is unclear when he will return to action. On the field, any loss of games should not be a huge impact on the Angels as Hamilton has not been a dominating hitter the last two seasons. However, it could be another big blow to the five-year, $US125 million contract the Angels gave Hamilton in 2013.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 11
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 88
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 85
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 52.3%
What to know: The Mariners are one of the favourites in the American League thanks to an already strong pitching staff that will now be even better with a full season from Taijuan Walker who dominated big league hitters in Spring Training. In addition, the offence should be much improved with the addition of slugger Nelson Cruz (in the blue shirt above) who is not small.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 25
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 86
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 86
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 58.3%
What to know: The Red Sox have a good shot to go from worst to first in the always-tough American League East thanks to a pair of signings, shortstop Hanley Ramirez and third baseman Pablo Sandoval, worth a combined $US183 million.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 8
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 83
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 82
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 36.5%
What to know: The A's lost pitcher Jon Lester to free agency, whom they had acquired at the trade deadline last season. But they may have made the most underrated acquisition of the off-season, trading for utility man Ben Zobrist. Only three players have produced more Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in the American League since the start of the 2011 season. Those players are Mike Trout, Miguel Cabrera, and Robinson Cano.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 5
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 84
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 83
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 48.5%
What to know: The Tigers lost former Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to free agency. But they will also have former Cy Young winner David Price for a full season for the first time. And they still have Miguel Cabrera, whose career looks a lot like that of Hank Aaron.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 22
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 84
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 84
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 42.9%
What to know: The Cubs sent down slugging third base prospect Kris Bryant to the minors despite a monster Spring Training and most believe it was so they can delay his free agency. If true, he won't be down long, as he can be back in about 12 days when he will join new manager Joe Maddon and pitcher Jon Lester, who signed a five-year, $US155 million contract with the Cubs as a free agent.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 12
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 85
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 82
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 38.3%
What to know: The Indians didn't add much to a roster that won 85 games and just missed the playoffs in 2014. However, if the team can build on their 2014 post-All-Star break record of 38-30 that included a team ERA of 3.03, they already have the pieces in place.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 18
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 83
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 83
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 37.7%
What to know: The Padres shook up their roster with a series of trades, adding outfielder Matt Kemp (from the Dodgers), Justin Upton (Braves), and Wil Myers (Rays), as well as third baseman Wil Middlebrooks from the Red Sox. They also added workhorse starting pitcher James Shields with a 4-year, $US75 million contract. The outfield defence could be a disaster with Myers in center field. But if that group produces offensively this team can be a World Series contender.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 8
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 85
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 81
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 27.5%
What to know: The Pirates lost catcher Russell Martin to free agency, but saved a bit of their 2014 roster by re-signing starting pitcher Francisco Liriano and bringing back starting pitcher A.J. Burnett. They will once again be anchored by Andrew McCutchen who has been worth 27.5 Wins Above Replacement the last four seasons combined. No other player in the National League has been worth more than 20.0 WAR.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 18
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 81
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 85
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 54.1%
What to know: The Rays lost their general manager (Andrew Friedman), their manager (Joe Maddon) and two of their best players (Ben Zobrist and Wil Myers). Now they are battling a slew of injuries to their pitching staff as three of their top four starting pitchers (Matt Moore, Alex Cobb, Drew Smyly) and their closer (Jake McGee) will miss the start of the season. The Rays are going to need those pitchers to come back strong and they will need a rebound season from Evan Longoria, who hit just 22 home runs in 2014.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 16
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 81
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 83
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 37.5%
What to know: The biggest offseason change for the Mets was bringing in their outfield fence, which should improve their offence. The biggest question mark has been the return of Matt Harvey from Tommy John surgery. The early signs are all positive as he dominated in Spring Training with a 1.19 ERA with 21 strikeouts and just one walk.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 8
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 81
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 82
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 33.9%
What to know: The Giants have looked awful this spring, which is just fuelling the feeling that this will be a down year for the defending champs. They lost the beloved Pablo Sandoval in free agency in what has been an ugly divorce. They also lost Mike Morse and will be without Hunter Pence to start the season after he broke a bone in his arm. And despite winning three of the last five World Series, the Giants have not made the playoffs in an odd-numbered year since 2003.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 14
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 82
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 81
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 27.2%
What to know: The Blue Jays added some pop to their lineup with the addition of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who hit 29 home runs for Oakland in 2014. They also added catcher Russell Martin with a five-year, $US82 million contract. But there is still work to do to end the longest playoff drought in baseball, one that dates back to 1993. The Blue Jays have spent $US1.4 billion on player salaries since then.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 13
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 82
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 80
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 26.9%
What to know: The Yankees, who will play their first season without Derek Jeter since 1994, have been quiet by Yankees standards. They re-signed third baseman Chase Headley whom they acquired in a midseason trade and added reliever Andrew Miller as a free agent. Of course, the big question mark will be Alex Rodriguez and whether or not he has anything left in the tank. Early signs have been positive and he might still have a 20-25 home run season in his bat.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 18
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 80
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 81
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 30.2%
What to know: The Marlins' most important move this offseason was the $US325 million contract extension for Giancarlo Stanton, which showed Stanton and the rest of the baseball world that the Marlins are serious about building a winning franchise and keeping their top players, for once. But the Marlins have yet to spend any of the money they saved by making Stanton's contract heavily back-loaded. They are projected to have the smallest payroll in baseball in 2015 at just $US68.5 million.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 15
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 79
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 81
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 27.4%
What to know: The Brewers have made few changes to a team that won 82 games in 2014. The most significant move was trading away starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo. The key will be if Ryan Braun can rebound from an injured thumb that hindered him in 2014. He says it is 'significantly better' now.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 2
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 79
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 79
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 19.6%
What to know: The Orioles surprised the baseball world by winning the AL East in 2014. But things will be tougher in 2015 without Nelson Cruz, who hit 40 home runs for the O's in 2014. The Orioles also lost outfielder Nick Markakis, reliever Andrew Miller, and catch Nick Hundley. Those players won't be missed if the Orioles can get healthy rebound seasons out of Matt Wieters, Manny Machado, and Chris Davis. But that is a big if.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 22
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 78
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 80
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 26.9%
What to know: The White Sox made several big moves, signing free agent closer David Robertson, outfielder Melky Cabrera, and first baseman Adam LaRoche, to three deals worth a combined $US113 million. The White Sox also traded for starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija. But the most anticipated addition will have to wait as left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon, the third pick in the 2014 draft, will start the season in the minors.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 26
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 79
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 78
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 13.9%
What to know: The Astros, who had a $US26.1 million payroll just two years ago, continue to build and add pieces, signing free agents infielder Jed Lowrie, outfielder Colby Rasmus, and relievers Pat Neshak and Luke Gregorson. Those deals are worth a combined $US72 million. But the Astros are still a year or two away from getting substantial impact from their prospects and becoming a contender.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 7
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 79
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 76
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 10.4%
What to know: The Royals overachieved in 2014, surprising many with a run to the World Series. But they will have a tough time repeating without their ace, James Shields, who signed with the Padres. It is also too much to expect reliever Wade Davis to repeat his mind-blowing performance in 2014, which included an ERA of 1.00 and 109 strikeouts in 72.0 innings. In addition, Brandon Finnegan, their first-round pick in 2014 struggled in the spring and will start the season in the minors. So any hope that he will pick up the slack for the loss of Shields will have to wait.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 21
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 76
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 77
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 13.0%
What to know:The Reds' hopes for the 2015 season rest completely on the shoulders of Joey Votto and Jay Bruce. A leg injury limited Votto to just 62 games in 2014 and Bruce hit just 18 home runs after averaging 30 per season over the previous four years.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 28
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 74
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 78
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 17.0%
What to know: The Rangers are another team that has been very quiet this offseason, having not made any major additions to a roster that lost 95 games in 2014 and lost Yu Darvish to Tommy John surgery from an already weak rotation. Instead, they will hope for rebound seasons from Prince Fielder and Shin-Soo Choo, who will make a combined $US38 million this season and both had disastrous 2014 seasons.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 30
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 75
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 75
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 7.0%
What to know: The Diamondbacks added slugging third baseman Yasmany Tomas from Cuba with a 6-year, $US68.5 million contract. However, it is unclear when he will be ready for the majors. The biggest question is whether or not he can play third base in the big leagues or if he will need to find a new position.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 26
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 74
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 74
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 7.7%
What to know: The Twins signed veteran starting pitcher Ervin Santana and brought back 39-year-old Torii Hunter. But for a team that lost 92 games in 2014, that's not nearly enough.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 16
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 73
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 75
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 6.6%
What to know: The Braves did sign outfielder Nick Markakis to a four-year, $US44 million deal, but they also traded away outfielder Justin Upton, lost starting pitchers Aaron Harang and Ervin Santana, and still have B.J. Upton, who is now known as Melvin Upton, and his awful $US75 million contract. It's going to be a long season in Atlanta.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 29
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 75
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 74
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 5.0%
What to know: The Rockies lost one of their best hitters in Michael Cuddyer. The key for the Rockies is Troy Tulowitzki who has played in just 264 games over the last three seasons. Early reports say he looks 'completely healthy,' and Tulo says he is regaining his confidence.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 22
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 68
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 71
2015 Playoff Odds (PECOTA): 2.0%
What to know: The Phillies already had a bad situation. But it got a lot worst when one of their only valuable trade pieces, starting pitcher Cliff Lee, went down with an elbow surgery. He will start the season on the disabled list and will try to avoid surgery. But any hopes of moving him for prospects are now gone.
