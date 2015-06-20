MLB POWER RANKINGS: Where all 30 teams stand going into the summer

In April, every MLB team is dreaming of October. After close to 70 games, many teams have given up on that dream and the good teams have separated themselves from the bad and the unlucky.
As we close in on the All-Star break, let’s take a look at where all 30 teams stand after 11 weeks.
Using each team’s actual performance, their expected performance, as well as their chances of making the playoffs according to PECOTA, here is how every team ranks so far.
Record: 43-23
Expected Record*: 42-24
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 94.0%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 88
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 87
What to know: The Cardinals now have to deal with the distraction of an FBI investigation into their front office.
*Using the difference between the number of runs scored and the number of runs given up, we calculated each team's Pythagorean Win Percentage which tells us how many games a team typically wins based on their run differential.
Record: 38-29
Expected Record: 40-27
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 90.6%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 91
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 93
What to know: Clayton Kershaw, who struggled early in the year, is starting to show his Cy Young form, posting a 1.56 ERA over his last five starts with 49 strikeouts and just seven walks.
Record: 39-27
Expected Record: 41-25
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 74.8%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 85
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 81
What to know: The Pirates have the second-best record in the National League, but are still 4.0 games back in the NL Central.
Record: 38-25
Expected Record: 39-24
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 64.7%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 79
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 76
What to know: The Royals are on pace to have eight players start the All-Star game.
Record: 40-28
Expected Record: 38-30
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 66.5%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 81
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 82
What to know: The Astros have gone from a laughing stock to one of the best teams in baseball and they did it two years ahead of schedule.
Record: 35-29
Expected Record: 34-30
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 65.2%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 84
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 84
What to know: When other teams were desperately looking for young pitchers, the Cubs were out hoarding young bats and it is starting to pay off.
Record: 34-33
Expected Record: 34-33
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 63.2%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 93
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 89
What to know: Bryce Harper is finally having the breakout season we have been waiting for, but his days with the Nationals may already be numbered.
Record: 38-30
Expected Record: 36-32
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 59.6%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 81
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 85
What to know: The Rays weren't expected to do much this season and that was before they lost fourth-fifths of their starting rotation. Luckily they still have Chris Archer, who may be the best pitcher in the AL, and they are showing just how deep their pitching talent goes under a rookie manager.
Record: 36-30
Expected Record: 35-31
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 54.4%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 82
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 80
What to know: The Yankees' two best hitters have been 35-year-old Mark Teixeira and 39-year-old Alex Rodriguez, two players who looked past their prime the last few years. Now the question is can they keep it up.
Record: 36-32
Expected Record: 42-26
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 44.7%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 82
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 81
What to know: The Blue Jays lead all of MLB with a .780 OPS but their pitching staff is 22nd in ERA and 19th in opponent OPS.
Record: 34-33
Expected Record: 34-33
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 45.7%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 87
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 87
What to know: Mike Trout is still awesome. But he is finally getting some support from Albert Pujols, who is having his best season since signing a $US240 million contract with the Angels in 2012.
Record: 36-32
Expected Record: 33-35
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 44.1%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 81
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 83
What to know: After posting a 1.98 ERA in his first eight starts of the season and looking like the best pitcher in the NL, Matt Harvey has shown recently that he might not yet be 100% in his return from Tommy John surgery, with a 5.63 ERA in his last five starts.
Record: 36-32
Expected Record: 35-33
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 39.4%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 81
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 82
What to know: Despite winning three of the last five World Series, the Giants have not made the playoffs in an odd-numbered year since 2003. After a slow start that streak looked like it would continue. But better play recently has them within striking distance.
Record: 34-32
Expected Record: 33-33
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 42.6%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 84
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 83
What to know: The Tigers have dug themselves a big hole in the AL Central and the Royals show no signs of letting up. The good news is the Twins are catchable in the Wild Card race.
Record: 36-31
Expected Record: 35-32
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 33.1%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 74
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 78
What to know: Prince Fielder is not the Prince Fielder of old, but he is better than he has been since joining the Rangers. If Josh Hamilton can stay healthy, the Rangers might be able to make a surprise run.
Record: 34-32
Expected Record: 37-29
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 20.5%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 79
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 79
What to know: The AL East was supposed to be down this year. Instead, their are four teams over .500 and the only team that is not, the Red Sox, is the team everybody picked to win the division. The Orioles are better than the 16th best team in MLB, but they may only be the fourth-best team in their division and that won't be enough to get into the playoffs.
Record: 31-34
Expected Record: 30-35
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 22.7%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 85
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 82
What to know: The Indians had the worst loss of the season, a 17-0 drubbing at the hands of the Cubs. It was so bad, they used two position players as pitchers in the game.
Record: 36-30
Expected Record: 33-33
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 16.3%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 74
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 74
What to know: Nobody knows how the Twins have a winning record and lead the Wild Card race. Everything about their stats suggests that they have been good, but not nearly this good. Look for a second-half regression.
Record: 33-36
Expected Record: 32-37
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 10.3%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 83
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 83
What to know: The Padres got a huge makeover in the offseason and when things didn't go well manager Bud Black got fired.
Record: 29-40
Expected Record: 38-31
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 5.1%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 83
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 82
What to know: The Oakland A's have been the unluckiest team in baseball this season.
Record: 32-34
Expected Record: 33-33
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 6.7%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 75
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 75
What to know: The Diamondbacks are moving in the right direction, with one anonymous scout calling their hitters 'one of the best young position-player clubs in baseball right now.'
Record: 30-37
Expected Record: 27-40
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 12.7%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 88
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 85
What to know: Two years ago, other teams tried desperately to trade for young pitching prospect Taijuan Walker. The Mariners refused to let him go and at times that looked like the wrong move. But he is showing signs of emerging now.
Record: 29-39
Expected Record: 28-40
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 9.5%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 86
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 86
What to know: Pablo Sandoval was benched for using Instagram during a game he was playing in as things continue to unravel for the popular preseason World Series pick.
Record: 29-39
Expected Record: 32-36
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 5.2%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 80
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 81
What to know: The Marlins shocked the world by making their general manager the team's on-field manager. Early on it has been a disaster, although Giancarlo Stanton's hot bat recently has dampened the talk.
Record: 32-35
Expected Record: 32-35
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 3.2%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 73
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA):75
What to know: The Braves recently gave Jonny Gomes a ridiculous jersey for reaching 10 years of service time. The milestone in MLB is big for role players as it means Gomes has qualified for a full pension worth $US100,000 per year after he retires.
Record: 30-35
Expected Record: 31-34
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 2.6%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 76
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 77
What to know: Johnny Cueto will be a much-talked about name at the trade deadline, but it is not clear how healthy his arm is.
Record: 28-37
Expected Record: 25-40
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 2.0%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 78
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 80
What to know: The White Sox are the worst defensive team in the American League, according to Fangraphs.
Record: 28-38
Expected Record: 28-38
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 0.3%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 75
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 74
What to know: The only question left for the Rockies this season is whether or not they will trade their star shortstop, Troy Tulowitzki.
Record: 24-44
Expected Record: 25-43
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 0.1%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 79
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 81
What to know: The Brewers are expected to be active sellers at the trade deadline.
Record: 23-45
Expected Record: 21-47
2015 Playoff chances (PECOTA): 0.0%
2015 Preseason projected wins (Fangraphs): 68
2015 Preseason projected wins (PECOTA): 71
What to know: The Phillies are really bad and they still have some expensive veterans they have been unable to get rid of.
