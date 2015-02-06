MLB POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands one month before Spring Training

Getty Images Bryce Harper and the Nationals top the power rankings.

We are one month from the start of spring training and most teams are done making major moves.

So let’s take a look at how all 30 teams are shaping up as the season approaches.

Using projection systems from BaseballProspectus.com (PECOTA) and Fangraphs.com, we have our first power ranking of the 2015 season.

