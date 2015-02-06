MLB POWER RANKINGS: Where every team stands one month before Spring Training

We are one month from the start of spring training and most teams are done making major moves.
So let’s take a look at how all 30 teams are shaping up as the season approaches.
Using projection systems from BaseballProspectus.com (PECOTA) and Fangraphs.com, we have our first power ranking of the 2015 season.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 2
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 91
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 91
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 678 (-8)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 593 (+38)
Key offseason notes: The Nationals shocked the baseball world when they signed the top free agent available, Max Scherzer, to a 7-year, $US210 million contract despite already having one of the top rotations in baseball.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 4
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 91
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 97
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 709 (-9)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 564 (-53)
Key offseason notes: New president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has been busy since taking over the Dodgers having already acquired 16 players via trades. The biggest additions have been shortstop Jimmy Rollins, catcher Yasmani Grandal, and reliever Joel Peralta while freeing up the outfield logjam by trading away Matt Kemp. In addition, the Dodgers have also added to their enormous payroll by giving free agent pitcher Brandon McCarthy a 4-year, $US48 million contract to add depth to an already strong rotation.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 11
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 89
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 87
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 669 (+35)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 616 (+62)
Key offseason notes: The Mariners are the favourites in the American League thanks to an already strong pitching staff and an offence that should be much better with the addition of outfielder Nelson Cruz who hit 40 home runs for the Orioles last year.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 5
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 86
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 89
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 709 (+90)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 638 (+35)
Key offseason notes: The Cardinals will hope that Jason Heyward will rediscover his power that he lost in Atlanta but otherwise, the roster is unchanged for a team that won 90 games a year ago.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 1
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 84
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 90
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 736 (-37)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 646 (+16)
Key offseason notes: The Angels have been relatively quiet this off-season, acquiring part-time outfielder Matt Joyce from the Rays and making no big signings in free agency.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 25
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 88
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 86
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 802 (+168)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 748 (+33)
Key offseason notes: The Red Sox were serious about rebounding from their 91-loss season signing, shortstop Hanley Ramirez and third baseman Pablo Sandoval to deals that were worth a combined $US183 million.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 8
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 84
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 84
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 682 (-47)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 658 (+86)
Key offseason notes: The A's added to their offence by signing free agency DH Billy Butler to a $US30 million contract. But Oakland's biggest splashes once again came via trades adding the versatile and underrated Ben Zobrist, first baseman Ike Davis, third baseman Brett Lawrie, as well as starter Jesse Hahn and reliever Tyler Clippard. The A's did lose pitcher Jon Lester to free agency, whom they had acquired at the trade deadline last season.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 8
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 83
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 84
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 639 (-26)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 613 (-1)
Key offseason notes: The loss of Pablo Sandoval to the Red Sox was a big blow to the team but probably a bigger blow to the fan base. The Giants did re-sign starting pitcher Jake Peavy whom they acquired in a midseason trade.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 5
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 85
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 82
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 736 (-21)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 723 (+18)
Key offseason notes: The Tigers lost former Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to free agency. But they will also have former Cy Young winner David Price for a full season for the first time.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 18
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 83
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 86
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 681 (+69)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 638 (+13)
Key offseason notes: The Rays lost their general manager (Andrew Friedman), their manager (Joe Maddon) and two of their best players (Ben Zobrist and Wil Myers). But despite trading David Price last season, the Rays still have one of the top rotations in baseball and can expect a rebound season from Evan Longoria who hit just 22 home runs in 2014.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 22
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 84
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 82
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 665 (+51)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 653 (-54)
Key offseason notes: The Cubs are starting to take the next steps of their rebuilding process. After building a farm system deep with hitting talent, they spent this offseason adding a successful manager (Joe Maddon) with a history of doing well with young talent and supplemented the hitters with a top free agent pitcher, Jon Lester, with a 6-year, $US155 million contract.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 14
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 83
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 82
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 768 (+45)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 752 (+66)
Key offseason notes: The Blue Jays added some pop to their lineup with the addition of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who hit 29 home runs for Oakland in 2014. They also added catcher Russell Martin with a five-year, $US82 million contract.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 12
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 84
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 81
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 698 (+29)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 700 (+47)
Key offseason notes: The Indians didn't add much to a roster that won 85 games and just missed the playoffs, trading for outfielder Brandon Moss from the Oakland A's. Moss hit 25 home runs in 2014.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 8
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 85
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 80
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 687 (+5)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 692 (+61)
Key offseason notes: The Pirates lost catcher Russell Martin to free agency, but saved a bit of their 2014 roster by re-signing starting pitcher Francisco Liriano and bringing back starting pitcher AJ Burnett.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 13
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 83
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 80
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 686 (+53)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 700 (+36)
Key offseason notes: The Yankees, who will play their first season without Derek Jeter since 1994, have been quiet by Yankees standards. They re-signed third baseman Chase Headley whom they acquired in a midseason trade and added reliever Andrew Miller as a free agent. Of course, the big question mark will be Alex Rodriguez and whether or not he has anything left in the tank.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 18
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 79
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 83
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 624 (+89)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 606 (+29)
Key offseason notes: The Padres shook up with their roster with a series of trades, adding outfielder Matt Kemp (from the Dodgers), Justin Upton (Braves), and Wil Myers (Rays), as well as third baseman Wil Middlebrooks from the Red Sox.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 2
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 79
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 78
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 673 (-32)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 698 (+105)
Key offseason notes: The Orioles surprised the baseball world by winning the always-tough AL East but things will be tougher in 2015 without Nelson Cruz, who hit 40 home runs for the O's in 2014. The Orioles also lost outfielder Nick Markakis, reliever Andrew Miller, and catch Nick Hundley.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 18
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 81
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 81
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 635 (-10)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 636 (-38)
Key offseason notes: The Marlins' most important move this offseason was the $US325 million contract extension for Giancarlo Stanton, which showed Stanton and the rest of the baseball world that the Marlins are serious about building a winning franchise and keeping their top players, for once.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 28
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 78
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 83
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 708 (+71)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 692 (-81)
Key offseason notes: The Rangers are another team that has been very quiet this offseason, having not made any major changes to a roster that lost 95 games in 2014. However, a full season from Prince Fielder, who played just 42 games in 2014, should help to improve the club.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 16
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 78
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 82
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 646 (+17)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 640 (+22)
Key offseason notes: The biggest offseason change for the Mets was bringing in their outfield fence which should improve their offence. The Mets also added outfielder Michael Cuddyer who hit .331 and .332 the past two seasons, albeit in Colorado with the Rockies.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 7
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 81
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 72
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 641 (-10)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 726 (+102)
Key offseason notes: The Royals overachieved in 2014, surprising many with a run to the World Series. But they will have a tough time repeating without their ace, James Shields, and it is too much to expect reliever Wade Davis to repeat his mind-blowing performance in 2014, which included an ERA of 1.00 and 109 strikeouts in 72.0 innings.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 15
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 77
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 79
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 671 (+21)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 686 (+29)
Key offseason notes: The Brewers have made few changes to a team that won 82 games in 2014. The most significant move was trading away starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 22
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 78
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 78
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 696 (+36)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 726 (-32)
Key offseason notes: The White Sox made several big moves, signing free agent closer David Robertson, outfielder Melky Cabrera, and first baseman Adam LaRoche, to three deals worth a combined $US113 million. The White Sox also traded for starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija. But there are still a lot of holes on a team that lost 89 games in 2014.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 21
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 76
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 79
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 631 (+36)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 650 (+38)
Key offseason notes: The Reds didn't sign any free agents of note with their one big acquisition being 37-year-old outfielder Marlon Byrd, who hit 25 home runs in 2014.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 26
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 77
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 77
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 685 (+56)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 728 (+5)
Key offseason notes: The Astros, who had a $US26.1 million payroll just two years ago, continue to build and add pieces, signing free agents infielder Jed Lowrie, outfielder Colby Rasmus, and relievers Pat Neshak and Luke Gregorson. Those deals are worth a combined $US72 million.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 29
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 77
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 72
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 751 (-4)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 849 (+31)
Key offseason notes: The Rockies lost one of their best hitters in Michael Cuddyer. But that will be easily forgotten if Troy Tulowitzki can rebound and stay healthy, although trading the star shortstop seems more likely.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 30
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 74
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 74
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 638 (+23)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 704 (-38)
Key offseason notes: The Diamondbacks added slugging third baseman Yasmany Tomas from Cuba with a 6-year, $US68.5 million contract. However, it is unclear when he will be ready for the majors. Arizona also bolstered their pitching staff with a trade for soft-tossing righty, Jeremy Hellickson from the Rays.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 26
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 76
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 70
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 699 (-16)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 808 (+31)
Key offseason notes: The Twins signed veteran starting pitcher Ervin Santana and brought back 39-year-old Torii Hunter. But for a team that lost 92 games in 2014, that's not nearly enough.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 16
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 71
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 74
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 584 (+11)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 644 (+47)
Key offseason notes: The Braves did sign outfielder Nick Markakis to a 4-year, $US44 million deal, but they also traded away outfielder Justin Upton, lost starting pitchers Aaron Harang and Ervin Santana, and still have BJ Upton and his awful $US75 million contract. It's going to be a long season in Atlanta.
2014 Regular Season Ranking: 22
2015 Projected Wins (Fangraphs): 68
2015 Projected Wins (PECOTA): 69
2015 Projected Runs Scored (change from 2014): 577 (-42)
2015 Projected Runs Allowed (change from 2014): 676 (-11)
Key offseason notes: It is a bad sign when the biggest acquisition for a team that lost 89 games in 2014 was starting pitcher Aaron Harang with a 1-year, $US5 million contract. The Phillies also lost starting pitchers Kyle Kendrick and AJ Burnett to free agency, and traded Marlon Byrd to the Reds and Jimmy Rollins to the Dodgers. But more importantly, the rebuilding Phillies still have Ryan Howard and his nightmare contract.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.