MLB POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands After 5 Weeks Of Action

We are now five weeks into the regular season and we’re already starting to see the contenders separate themselves from the pack; a few teams making big jumps up the chart.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the best team in baseball. But the hottest team is the Milwaukee Brewers who have the best record in baseball at 20-9.

At the other end, the biggest disappointment so far has to be the Pittsburgh Pirates who have fallen all the way to the bottom five.

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers (17-12) Yasiel Puig leads the Dodgers with 1.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 1 Expected Wins*: 16.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 96 Playoff Odds: 87.5% PECOTA Projected Wins and Playoff Odds via BaseballProspectus.com * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #2 Oakland A's (18-10) Josh Donaldson leads the A's with 1.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 5 Expected Wins*: 19.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Playoff Odds: 67.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #3 Washington Nationals (16-12) Stephen Strasburg leads the Nationals with 1.0 WAR Previous Ranking: 4 Expected Wins*: 16.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 90 Playoff Odds: 72.4% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #4 Milwaukee Brewers (20-9) Carlos Gomez leads the Brewers with 1.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 12 Expected Wins*: 16.6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 86 Playoff Odds: 63.4% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #5 Detroit Tigers (14-9) Max Scherzer leads the Tigers with 1.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 8 Expected Wins*: 12.6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 90 Playoff Odds: 79.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #6 Los Angeles Angels (14-13) Mike Trout leads the Angels with 2.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 6 Expected Wins*: 17.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Playoff Odds: 60.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #7 St. Louis Cardinals (15-14) Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright are tied for the Cardinals lead with 1.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 2 Expected Wins*: 16.7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 86 Playoff Odds: 53.3% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #8 Atlanta Braves (17-10) Justin Upton leads the Braves with 1.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 11 Expected Wins*: 17.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 85 Playoff Odds: 55.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #9 San Francisco Giants (12-14) Buster Posey leads the Giants with 1.0 WAR Previous Ranking: 3 Expected Wins*: 14.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 85 Playoff Odds: 67.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #10 New York Yankees (15-12) Masahiro Tanaka leads the Yankees with 0.9 WAR Previous Ranking: 10 Expected Wins*: 12.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 86 Playoff Odds: 53.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #11 Tampa Bay Rays (13-16) Ben Zobrist leads the Rays with 1.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 9 Expected Wins*: 15.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 86 Playoff Odds: 42.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #12 Colorado Rockies (17-13) Troy Tulowitzki leads the Rockies with 2.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 20 Expected Wins*: 16.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 80 Playoff Odds: 22.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #13 Boston Red Sox (13-16) Jon Lester leads the Red Sox with 1.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 7 Expected Wins*: 13.6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 86 Playoff Odds: 39.6% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #14 Texas Rangers (15-13) Martin Perez leads the Rangers with 1.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 14 Expected Wins*: 12.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Playoff Odds: 34.1% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #15 Seattle Mariners (17-11) Felix Hernandez leads the Mariners with 1.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 15 Expected Wins*: 12.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 85 Playoff Odds: 24.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #16 Kansas City Royals (14-13) James Shields leads the Royals with 0.9 WAR Previous Ranking: 19 Expected Wins*: 12.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 80 Playoff Odds: 24.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #17 Cincinnati Reds (13-15) Devon Mesoraco leads the Reds with 1.3 WAR Previous Ranking: 16 Expected Wins*: 15.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 80 Playoff Odds: 22.4% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #18 Toronto Blue Jays (13-15) Jose Bautista leads the Blue Jays with 1.2 WAR Previous Ranking: 13 Expected Wins*: 13.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 81 Playoff Odds: 22.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #19 New York Mets (15-12) Juan Lagares leads the Mets with 0.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 25 Expected Wins*: 11.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 14.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #20 Chicago White Sox (14-15) Alexei Ramirez leads the White Sox with 1.0 WAR Previous Ranking: 23 Expected Wins*: 14.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 76 Playoff Odds: 13.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #21 Miami Marlins (14-14) Jose Fernandez leads the Marlins with 1.6 WAR Previous Ranking: 29 Expected Wins*: 17.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 73 Playoff Odds: 5.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #22 Baltimore Orioles (14-12) Matt Wieters leads the Orioles with 1.0 WAR Previous Ranking: 22 Expected Wins*: 10.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Playoff Odds: 16.5% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #23 Philadelphia Phillies (13-13) Chase Utley leads the Phillies with 1.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 24 Expected Wins*: 11.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 79 Playoff Odds: 15.8% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #24 San Diego Padres (13-16) Ian Kennedy leads the Padres with 0.9 WAR Previous Ranking: 17 Expected Wins*: 11.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Playoff Odds: 9.7% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #25 Cleveland Indians (11-17) Corey Kluber leads the Indians with 1.0 WAR Previous Ranking: 21 Expected Wins*: 12.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 76 Playoff Odds: 11.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #26 Pittsburgh Pirates (10-18) Andrew McCutchen leads the Pirates with 1.4 WAR Previous Ranking: 18 Expected Wins*: 12.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 76 Playoff Odds: 7.6% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #27 Minnesota Twins (12-14) Brian Dozier leads the Twins with 1.5 WAR Previous Ranking: 26 Expected Wins*: 12.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 73 Playoff Odds: 8.1% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #28 Chicago Cubs (9-17) Emilio Bonifacio leads the Cubs with 1.1 WAR Previous Ranking: 28 Expected Wins*: 11.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 71 Playoff Odds: 2.0% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #29 Arizona Diamondbacks (9-22) Chris Owings leads the Diamondbacks with 0.9 WAR Previous Ranking: 27 Expected Wins*: 11.6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 71 Playoff Odds: 0.9% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. #30 Houston Astros (9-19) Collin McHugh leads the Astros with 0.8 WAR Previous Ranking: 30 Expected Wins*: 9.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 65 Playoff Odds: 0.2% * Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule. 