MLB POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands After 5 Weeks Of Action

We are now five weeks into the regular season and we’re already starting to see the contenders separate themselves from the pack; a few teams making big jumps up the chart.
The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the best team in baseball. But the hottest team is the Milwaukee Brewers who have the best record in baseball at 20-9.
At the other end, the biggest disappointment so far has to be the Pittsburgh Pirates who have fallen all the way to the bottom five.
Previous Ranking: 1
Expected Wins*: 16.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 96
Playoff Odds: 87.5%
PECOTA Projected Wins and Playoff Odds via BaseballProspectus.com
* Expected Wins (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have at this point in the season based on how many runs they have scored and allowed and adjusted for strength of schedule.
Previous Ranking: 5
Expected Wins*: 19.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 67.8%
Previous Ranking: 4
Expected Wins*: 16.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 90
Playoff Odds: 72.4%
Previous Ranking: 12
Expected Wins*: 16.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 63.4%
Previous Ranking: 8
Expected Wins*: 12.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 90
Playoff Odds: 79.0%
Previous Ranking: 6
Expected Wins*: 17.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 60.5%
Previous Ranking: 2
Expected Wins*: 16.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 53.3%
Previous Ranking: 11
Expected Wins*: 17.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 85
Playoff Odds: 55.0%
Previous Ranking: 3
Expected Wins*: 14.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 85
Playoff Odds: 67.5%
Previous Ranking: 10
Expected Wins*: 12.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 53.9%
Previous Ranking: 9
Expected Wins*: 15.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 42.9%
Previous Ranking: 20
Expected Wins*: 16.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 80
Playoff Odds: 22.5%
Previous Ranking: 7
Expected Wins*: 13.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 39.6%
Previous Ranking: 14
Expected Wins*: 12.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 34.1%
Previous Ranking: 15
Expected Wins*: 12.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 85
Playoff Odds: 24.7%
Previous Ranking: 19
Expected Wins*: 12.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 80
Playoff Odds: 24.0%
Previous Ranking: 16
Expected Wins*: 15.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 80
Playoff Odds: 22.4%
Previous Ranking: 13
Expected Wins*: 13.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 81
Playoff Odds: 22.9%
Previous Ranking: 25
Expected Wins*: 11.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 14.2%
Previous Ranking: 23
Expected Wins*: 14.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 76
Playoff Odds: 13.7%
Previous Ranking: 29
Expected Wins*: 17.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 73
Playoff Odds: 5.8%
Previous Ranking: 22
Expected Wins*: 10.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Playoff Odds: 16.5%
Previous Ranking: 24
Expected Wins*: 11.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 79
Playoff Odds: 15.8%
Previous Ranking: 17
Expected Wins*: 11.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Playoff Odds: 9.7%
Previous Ranking: 21
Expected Wins*: 12.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 76
Playoff Odds: 11.9%
Previous Ranking: 18
Expected Wins*: 12.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 76
Playoff Odds: 7.6%
Previous Ranking: 26
Expected Wins*: 12.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 73
Playoff Odds: 8.1%
Previous Ranking: 28
Expected Wins*: 11.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 71
Playoff Odds: 2.0%
Previous Ranking: 27
Expected Wins*: 11.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 71
Playoff Odds: 0.9%
Previous Ranking: 30
Expected Wins*: 9.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 65
Playoff Odds: 0.2%
