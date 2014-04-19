MLB POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands After 3 Weeks Of Action

We are now three weeks into the regular season and while there is a long way to go, we are already seeing which teams are putting themselves in a good position to make playoff runs.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals remain the top teams in baseball. But maybe the most impressive team early on has been the Giants, who made the biggest jump up the rankings.
At the other end, the Arizona Diamondbacks have struggled out of the gate and had the biggest fall and are now one of the five worst teams in baseball.
Previous Ranking: 1
Expected Record*: 9.4 - 6.6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 97
Playoff Odds: 88.5%
PECOTA Projected Wins and Playoff Odds via BaseballProspectus.com
* Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed.
Previous Ranking: 2
Expected Record*: 9.5-6.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 89
Playoff Odds: 69.6%
Previous Ranking: 9
Expected Record*: 9.2-6.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 89
Playoff Odds: 65.9%
Previous Ranking: 3
Expected Record*: 8.3-7.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 89
Playoff Odds: 69.3%
Previous Ranking: 8
Expected Record*: 9.8-5.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 65.4%
Previous Ranking: 5
Expected Record*: 8.6-6.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 48.4%
Previous Ranking: 7
Expected Record*: 7.5-8.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 48.4%
Previous Ranking: 6
Expected Record*: 6.2-5.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 64.4%
Previous Ranking: 10
Expected Record*: 8.9-7.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Playoff Odds: 45.2%
Previous Ranking: 4
Expected Record*: 6.0-10.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Playoff Odds: 47.2%
Previous Ranking: 13
Expected Record*: 9.6-5.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 84
Playoff Odds: 52.4%
Previous Ranking: 17
Expected Record*: 9.7-6.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 83
Playoff Odds: 46.2%
Previous Ranking: 16
Expected Record*: 8.0-8.0
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 27.9%
Previous Ranking: 11
Expected Record*: 7.2-8.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Playoff Odds: 35.5%
Previous Ranking: 12
Expected Record*: 8.8-6.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 80
Playoff Odds: 26.4%
Previous Ranking: 14
Expected Record*: 8.3-6.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 80
Playoff Odds: 22.0%
Previous Ranking: 15
Expected Record*: 6.8-9.2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 80
Playoff Odds: 18.8%
Previous Ranking: 20
Expected Record*: 8.6-7.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 79
Playoff Odds: 19.2%
Previous Ranking: 19
Expected Record*: 6.3-7.7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 79
Playoff Odds: 24.7%
Previous Ranking: 23
Expected Record*: 8.6-7.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Playoff Odds: 12.8%
Previous Ranking: 22
Expected Record*: 7.2-7.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Playoff Odds: 22.3%
Previous Ranking: 21
Expected Record*: 6.9-7.1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Playoff Odds: 15.8%
Previous Ranking: 24
Expected Record*: 8.1-7.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 2.6%
Previous Ranking: 25
Expected Record*: 6.6-8.4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Playoff Odds: 13.7%
Previous Ranking: 26
Expected Record*: 7.5-7.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 76
Playoff Odds: 14.0%
Previous Ranking: 28
Expected Record*: 8.2-6.8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 73
Playoff Odds: 9.2%
Previous Ranking: 18
Expected Record*: 4.7-13.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 73
Playoff Odds: 2.8%
Previous Ranking: 27
Expected Record*: 5.5-8.5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 71
Playoff Odds: 18.6%
Previous Ranking: 29
Expected Record*: 8.1-7.9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 69
Playoff Odds: 2.3%
Previous Ranking: 30
Expected Record*: 4.7-11.3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 66
Playoff Odds: 0.5%
