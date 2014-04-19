MLB POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands After 3 Weeks Of Action

We are now three weeks into the regular season and while there is a long way to go, we are already seeing which teams are putting themselves in a good position to make playoff runs.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals remain the top teams in baseball. But maybe the most impressive team early on has been the Giants, who made the biggest jump up the rankings.

At the other end, the Arizona Diamondbacks have struggled out of the gate and had the biggest fall and are now one of the five worst teams in baseball.

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers (10-6) Previous Ranking: 1 Expected Record*: 9.4 - 6.6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 97 Playoff Odds: 88.5% PECOTA Projected Wins and Playoff Odds via BaseballProspectus.com * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #2 St. Louis Cardinals (10-6) Previous Ranking: 2 Expected Record*: 9.5-6.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 89 Playoff Odds: 69.6% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #3 San Francisco Giants (10-6) Previous Ranking: 9 Expected Record*: 9.2-6.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 89 Playoff Odds: 65.9% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #4 Washington Nationals (9-7) Previous Ranking: 3 Expected Record*: 8.3-7.7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 89 Playoff Odds: 69.3% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #5 Oakland A's (10-5) Previous Ranking: 8 Expected Record*: 9.8-5.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Playoff Odds: 65.4% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #6 Los Angeles Angels (7-8) Previous Ranking: 5 Expected Record*: 8.6-6.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Playoff Odds: 48.4% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #7 Boston Red Sox (7-9) Previous Ranking: 7 Expected Record*: 7.5-8.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Playoff Odds: 48.4% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #8 Detroit Tigers (7-5) Previous Ranking: 6 Expected Record*: 6.2-5.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Playoff Odds: 64.4% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #9 New York Yankees (10-6) Previous Ranking: 10 Expected Record*: 8.9-7.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 86 Playoff Odds: 45.2% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #10 Tampa Bay Rays (7-9) Previous Ranking: 4 Expected Record*: 6.0-10.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Playoff Odds: 47.2% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #11 Atlanta Braves (10-5) Previous Ranking: 13 Expected Record*: 9.6-5.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 84 Playoff Odds: 52.4% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #12 Milwaukee Brewers (11-5) Previous Ranking: 17 Expected Record*: 9.7-6.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 83 Playoff Odds: 46.2% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #13 Toronto Blue Jays (8-8) Previous Ranking: 16 Expected Record*: 8.0-8.0 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Playoff Odds: 27.9% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #14 Texas Rangers (9-7) Previous Ranking: 11 Expected Record*: 7.2-8.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Playoff Odds: 35.5% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #15 Seattle Mariners (7-8) Previous Ranking: 12 Expected Record*: 8.8-6.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 80 Playoff Odds: 26.4% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #16 Cincinnati Reds (6-9) Previous Ranking: 14 Expected Record*: 8.3-6.7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 80 Playoff Odds: 22.0% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #17 San Diego Padres (7-9) Previous Ranking: 15 Expected Record*: 6.8-9.2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 80 Playoff Odds: 18.8% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #18 Pittsburgh Pirates (8-8) Previous Ranking: 20 Expected Record*: 8.6-7.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 79 Playoff Odds: 19.2% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #19 Kansas City Royals (7-7) Previous Ranking: 19 Expected Record*: 6.3-7.7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 79 Playoff Odds: 24.7% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #20 Colorado Rockies (8-9) Previous Ranking: 23 Expected Record*: 8.6-7.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Playoff Odds: 12.8% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #21 Cleveland Indians (7-8) Previous Ranking: 22 Expected Record*: 7.2-7.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Playoff Odds: 22.3% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #22 Baltimore Orioles (7-7) Previous Ranking: 21 Expected Record*: 6.9-7.1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Playoff Odds: 15.8% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #23 Chicago White Sox (8-8) Previous Ranking: 24 Expected Record*: 8.1-7.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 2.6% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #24 Philadelphia Phillies (7-8) Previous Ranking: 25 Expected Record*: 6.6-8.4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Playoff Odds: 13.7% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #25 New York Mets (8-7) Previous Ranking: 26 Expected Record*: 7.5-7.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 76 Playoff Odds: 14.0% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #26 Minnesota Twins (8-7) Previous Ranking: 28 Expected Record*: 8.2-6.8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 73 Playoff Odds: 9.2% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #27 Arizona Diamondbacks (4-14) Previous Ranking: 18 Expected Record*: 4.7-13.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 73 Playoff Odds: 2.8% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #28 Chicago Cubs (4-10) Previous Ranking: 27 Expected Record*: 5.5-8.5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 71 Playoff Odds: 18.6% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #29 Miami Marlins (6-10) Previous Ranking: 29 Expected Record*: 8.1-7.9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 69 Playoff Odds: 2.3% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. #30 Houston Astros (5-11) Previous Ranking: 30 Expected Record*: 4.7-11.3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 66 Playoff Odds: 0.5% * Expected Record (AKA Pythagorean Record) is the record a team would be expected to have based on how many runs they have scored and allowed. 