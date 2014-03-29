MLB POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Heading Into The Season

Cork Gaines
New York MetsGetty Images

Baseball is back, and outside of a couple of games down under, the regular season begins next week.

While all teams and their fans have hope in March, some teams look a lot better than others heading into the season.

To come up with the power rankings before the season starts, we took into consideration each team’s PECOTA projections (a calculation from Baseball Prospectus that is based on the projected stats for all players), how the teams performed last year, and what they did this offseason.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (92 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 1

PECOTA Projected Wins: 100

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under (via Bovada.lv): 93

Consensus Offseason Grade: B

Key Additions: 2B Alexander Guerrero, SP Dan Haren

Key Losses: SP Ricky Nolasco, 2B Mark Ellis

2. St. Louis Cardinals (97 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 2

PECOTA Projected Wins: 89

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 90.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: A

Key Additions: SS Jhonny Peralta, 2B Mark Ellis

Key Losses: OF Carlos Beltran, RP Edward Mujica, RP John Axford

3. Washington Nationals (86 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 4

PECOTA Projected Wins: 89

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 89.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B+

Key Additions: SP Doug Fister, OF Nate McLouth

Key Losses: SP Dan Haren

4. Tampa Bay Rays (92 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 6

PECOTA Projected Wins: 91

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 88.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: C+

Key Additions: RP Grant Balfour, C Ryan Hannigan, RP Heath Bell

Key Losses: RP Fernando Rodney, INF Kelly Johnson

5. Los Angeles Angels (78 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 8

PECOTA Projected Wins: 90

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B+

Key Additions: OF Raul Ibanez

Key Losses: SP Jason Vargas, OF Mark Trumbo

6. Detroit Tigers (93 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 3

PECOTA Projected Wins: 85

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 89.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B

Key Additions: RP Joe Nathan, OF Rajai Davis

Key Losses: SS Jhonny Peralta, SP Doug Fister, 2B Omar Infante, RP Joaquin Benoit

7. Boston Red Sox (97 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 7

PECOTA Projected Wins: 89

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 87.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B

Key Additions: C AJ Pierzynski, RP Edward Mujica

Key Losses: OF Jacoby Ellsbury, C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, SS Stephen Drew

8. Oakland Athletics (96 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 5

PECOTA Projected Wins: 86

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 87.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B+

Key Additions: SP Scott Kazmir, RP Jim Johnson, OF Craig Gentry

Key Losses: OF Chris Young, C Kurt Suzuki, SP Bartolo Colon, RP Grant Balfour

9. San Francisco Giants (76 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 9

PECOTA Projected Wins: 87

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B+

Key Additions: SP Tim Hudson, 1B Mike Morse

Key Losses: None

10. New York Yankees (85 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 12

PECOTA Projected Wins: 83

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B

Key Additions: SP Masahiro Tanaka, OF Jacoby Ellsbury, C Brian McCann

Key Losses: 2B Robinson Cano, 3B Alex Rodriguez, OF Curtis Granderson, SP Phil Hughes

11. Texas Rangers (91 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 10

PECOTA Projected Wins: 82

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B+

Key Additions: OF Shin-Soo Choo, C J.P. Arencibia, SP Tommy Hanson

Key Losses: OF Nelson Cruz, SP Matt Garza, RP Joe Nathan, C A.J. Pierzynski, OF David Murphy, OF Craig Gentry

12. Seattle Mariners (71 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 14

PECOTA Projected Wins: 82

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 81.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B

Key Additions: 2B Robinson Cano, RP Fernando Rodney, 1B Corey Hart, C John Buck, 1B Logan Morrison

Key Losses: 1B Kendrys Morales, OF Raul Ibanez

13. Atlanta Braves (96 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 11

PECOTA Projected Wins: 81

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 87.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: C-

Key Additions: C Ryan Doumit

Key Losses: C Brian McCann, SP Paul Maholm, SP Tim Hudson

14. Cincinnati Reds (90 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 13

PECOTA Projected Wins: 81

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 83.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: D+

Key Additions: None

Key Losses: OF Shin-Soo Choo, SP Bronson Arroyo, C Ryan Hannigan

15. San Diego Padres (76 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 18

PECOTA Projected Wins: 82

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 78.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: C

Key Additions: SP Josh Johnson, RP Joaquin Benoit

Key Losses: None

16. Toronto Blue Jays (74 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 21

PECOTA Projected Wins: 81

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: D

Key Additions: C Dioner Navarro

Key Losses: SP Josh Johnson, C J.P. Arencibia, OF Rajai Davis

17. Milwaukee Brewers (74 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 17

PECOTA Projected Wins: 80

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 79.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: C-

Key Additions: SP Matt Garza

Key Losses: 1B Corey Hart, OF Norichika Aoki

18. Arizona Diamondbacks (81 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 16

PECOTA Projected Wins: 78

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80

Consensus Offseason Grade: C

Key Additions: SP Bronson Arroyo, OF Mark Trumbo

Key Losses: RP Heath Bell

19. Kansas City Royals (86 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 15

PECOTA Projected Wins: 77

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 82.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B

Key Additions: SP Jason Vargas, 2B Omar Infante, OF Norichika Aoki

Key Losses: SP Ervin Santana

20. Pittsburgh Pirates (94 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 19

PECOTA Projected Wins: 78

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 83.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: D-

Key Additions: None

Key Losses: SP AJ Burnett, OF Marlon Byrd, C John Buck, 1B Garrett Jones

21. Baltimore Orioles (85 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 22

PECOTA Projected Wins: 78

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: D+

Key Additions: SP Ubaldo Jimenez, OF Nelson Cruz, 2B Jemile Weeks

Key Losses: RP Jim Johnson, SP Scott Feldman, SP Jason Hammel, RP Francisco Rodriguez, 1B Mike Morse, OF Nate McLouth

22. Cleveland Indians (92 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 20

PECOTA Projected Wins: 77

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: C-

Key Additions: OF David Murphy, RP John Axford

Key Losses: SP Ubaldo Jimenez, SP Scott Kazmir

23. Colorado Rockies (74 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 23

PECOTA Projected Wins: 76

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 76.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: C+

Key Additions: SP Brett Anderson, 1B Justin Morneau

Key Losses: OF Dexter Fowler

24. Chicago White Sox (63 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 25

PECOTA Projected Wins: 76

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 75.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B

Key Additions: None

Key Losses: None

25. Philadelphia Phillies (73 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 24

PECOTA Projected Wins: 75

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 76.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: C-

Key Additions: SP A.J. Burnett, OF Marlon Byrd

Key Losses: SP Roy Halladay

26. New York Mets (74 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 26

PECOTA Projected Wins: 75

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 73.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B

Key Additions: OF Curtis Granderson, SP Bartolo Colon, OF Chris Young

Key Losses: None

27. Chicago Cubs (66 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 28

PECOTA Projected Wins: 72

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 69.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: C-

Key Additions: SP Jason Hammel

Key Losses: C Dioner Navarro

28. Minnesota Twins (66 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 27

PECOTA Projected Wins: 71

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 70.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B-

Key Additions: SP Ricky Nolasco, SP Phil Hughes, C Kurt Suzuki

Key Losses: None

29. Miami Marlins (62 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 29

PECOTA Projected Wins: 70

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 69.5

Consensus Offseason Grade: B-

Key Additions: C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, 1B Garrett Jones

Key Losses: None

30. Houston Astros (51 wins last year)

Previous Ranking: 30

PECOTA Projected Wins: 67

Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 62.5

Consensus Offseason Grade*: B

Key Additions: SP Scott Feldman, OF Dexter Fowler, RP Jesse Crain, SP Jerome Williams

Key Losses: None

*Offseason grade is based on a consensus of grades given by Yahoo.com, SI.com, USAToday.com, and ESPN.com

