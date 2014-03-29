MLB POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Heading Into The Season

Baseball is back, and outside of a couple of games down under, the regular season begins next week.
While all teams and their fans have hope in March, some teams look a lot better than others heading into the season.
To come up with the power rankings before the season starts, we took into consideration each team’s PECOTA projections (a calculation from Baseball Prospectus that is based on the projected stats for all players), how the teams performed last year, and what they did this offseason.
Previous Ranking: 1
PECOTA Projected Wins: 100
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under (via Bovada.lv): 93
Consensus Offseason Grade: B
Key Additions: 2B Alexander Guerrero, SP Dan Haren
Key Losses: SP Ricky Nolasco, 2B Mark Ellis
Previous Ranking: 2
PECOTA Projected Wins: 89
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 90.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: A
Key Additions: SS Jhonny Peralta, 2B Mark Ellis
Key Losses: OF Carlos Beltran, RP Edward Mujica, RP John Axford
Previous Ranking: 4
PECOTA Projected Wins: 89
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 89.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B+
Key Additions: SP Doug Fister, OF Nate McLouth
Key Losses: SP Dan Haren
Previous Ranking: 6
PECOTA Projected Wins: 91
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 88.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: C+
Key Additions: RP Grant Balfour, C Ryan Hannigan, RP Heath Bell
Key Losses: RP Fernando Rodney, INF Kelly Johnson
Previous Ranking: 8
PECOTA Projected Wins: 90
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B+
Key Additions: OF Raul Ibanez
Key Losses: SP Jason Vargas, OF Mark Trumbo
Previous Ranking: 3
PECOTA Projected Wins: 85
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 89.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B
Key Additions: RP Joe Nathan, OF Rajai Davis
Key Losses: SS Jhonny Peralta, SP Doug Fister, 2B Omar Infante, RP Joaquin Benoit
Previous Ranking: 7
PECOTA Projected Wins: 89
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 87.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B
Key Additions: C AJ Pierzynski, RP Edward Mujica
Key Losses: OF Jacoby Ellsbury, C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, SS Stephen Drew
Previous Ranking: 5
PECOTA Projected Wins: 86
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 87.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B+
Key Additions: SP Scott Kazmir, RP Jim Johnson, OF Craig Gentry
Key Losses: OF Chris Young, C Kurt Suzuki, SP Bartolo Colon, RP Grant Balfour
Previous Ranking: 9
PECOTA Projected Wins: 87
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B+
Key Additions: SP Tim Hudson, 1B Mike Morse
Key Losses: None
Previous Ranking: 12
PECOTA Projected Wins: 83
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B
Key Additions: SP Masahiro Tanaka, OF Jacoby Ellsbury, C Brian McCann
Key Losses: 2B Robinson Cano, 3B Alex Rodriguez, OF Curtis Granderson, SP Phil Hughes
Previous Ranking: 10
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B+
Key Additions: OF Shin-Soo Choo, C J.P. Arencibia, SP Tommy Hanson
Key Losses: OF Nelson Cruz, SP Matt Garza, RP Joe Nathan, C A.J. Pierzynski, OF David Murphy, OF Craig Gentry
Previous Ranking: 14
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 81.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B
Key Additions: 2B Robinson Cano, RP Fernando Rodney, 1B Corey Hart, C John Buck, 1B Logan Morrison
Key Losses: 1B Kendrys Morales, OF Raul Ibanez
Previous Ranking: 11
PECOTA Projected Wins: 81
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 87.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: C-
Key Additions: C Ryan Doumit
Key Losses: C Brian McCann, SP Paul Maholm, SP Tim Hudson
Previous Ranking: 13
PECOTA Projected Wins: 81
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 83.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: D+
Key Additions: None
Key Losses: OF Shin-Soo Choo, SP Bronson Arroyo, C Ryan Hannigan
Previous Ranking: 18
PECOTA Projected Wins: 82
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 78.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: C
Key Additions: SP Josh Johnson, RP Joaquin Benoit
Key Losses: None
Previous Ranking: 21
PECOTA Projected Wins: 81
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: D
Key Additions: C Dioner Navarro
Key Losses: SP Josh Johnson, C J.P. Arencibia, OF Rajai Davis
Previous Ranking: 17
PECOTA Projected Wins: 80
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 79.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: C-
Key Additions: SP Matt Garza
Key Losses: 1B Corey Hart, OF Norichika Aoki
Previous Ranking: 16
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80
Consensus Offseason Grade: C
Key Additions: SP Bronson Arroyo, OF Mark Trumbo
Key Losses: RP Heath Bell
Previous Ranking: 15
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 82.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B
Key Additions: SP Jason Vargas, 2B Omar Infante, OF Norichika Aoki
Key Losses: SP Ervin Santana
Previous Ranking: 19
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 83.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: D-
Key Additions: None
Key Losses: SP AJ Burnett, OF Marlon Byrd, C John Buck, 1B Garrett Jones
Previous Ranking: 22
PECOTA Projected Wins: 78
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: D+
Key Additions: SP Ubaldo Jimenez, OF Nelson Cruz, 2B Jemile Weeks
Key Losses: RP Jim Johnson, SP Scott Feldman, SP Jason Hammel, RP Francisco Rodriguez, 1B Mike Morse, OF Nate McLouth
Previous Ranking: 20
PECOTA Projected Wins: 77
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: C-
Key Additions: OF David Murphy, RP John Axford
Key Losses: SP Ubaldo Jimenez, SP Scott Kazmir
Previous Ranking: 23
PECOTA Projected Wins: 76
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 76.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: C+
Key Additions: SP Brett Anderson, 1B Justin Morneau
Key Losses: OF Dexter Fowler
Previous Ranking: 25
PECOTA Projected Wins: 76
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 75.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B
Key Additions: None
Key Losses: None
Previous Ranking: 24
PECOTA Projected Wins: 75
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 76.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: C-
Key Additions: SP A.J. Burnett, OF Marlon Byrd
Key Losses: SP Roy Halladay
Previous Ranking: 26
PECOTA Projected Wins: 75
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 73.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B
Key Additions: OF Curtis Granderson, SP Bartolo Colon, OF Chris Young
Key Losses: None
Previous Ranking: 28
PECOTA Projected Wins: 72
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 69.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: C-
Key Additions: SP Jason Hammel
Key Losses: C Dioner Navarro
Previous Ranking: 27
PECOTA Projected Wins: 71
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 70.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B-
Key Additions: SP Ricky Nolasco, SP Phil Hughes, C Kurt Suzuki
Key Losses: None
Previous Ranking: 29
PECOTA Projected Wins: 70
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 69.5
Consensus Offseason Grade: B-
Key Additions: C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, 1B Garrett Jones
Key Losses: None
Previous Ranking: 30
PECOTA Projected Wins: 67
Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 62.5
Consensus Offseason Grade*: B
Key Additions: SP Scott Feldman, OF Dexter Fowler, RP Jesse Crain, SP Jerome Williams
Key Losses: None
*Offseason grade is based on a consensus of grades given by Yahoo.com, SI.com, USAToday.com, and ESPN.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.