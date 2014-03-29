MLB POWER RANKINGS: Here's Where Every Team Stands Heading Into The Season

Baseball is back, and outside of a couple of games down under, the regular season begins next week.

While all teams and their fans have hope in March, some teams look a lot better than others heading into the season.

To come up with the power rankings before the season starts, we took into consideration each team’s PECOTA projections (a calculation from Baseball Prospectus that is based on the projected stats for all players), how the teams performed last year, and what they did this offseason.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (92 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 1 PECOTA Projected Wins: 100 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under (via Bovada.lv): 93 Consensus Offseason Grade: B Key Additions: 2B Alexander Guerrero, SP Dan Haren Key Losses: SP Ricky Nolasco, 2B Mark Ellis 2. St. Louis Cardinals (97 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 2 PECOTA Projected Wins: 89 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 90.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: A Key Additions: SS Jhonny Peralta, 2B Mark Ellis Key Losses: OF Carlos Beltran, RP Edward Mujica, RP John Axford 3. Washington Nationals (86 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 4 PECOTA Projected Wins: 89 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 89.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B+ Key Additions: SP Doug Fister, OF Nate McLouth Key Losses: SP Dan Haren 4. Tampa Bay Rays (92 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 6 PECOTA Projected Wins: 91 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 88.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: C+ Key Additions: RP Grant Balfour, C Ryan Hannigan, RP Heath Bell Key Losses: RP Fernando Rodney, INF Kelly Johnson 5. Los Angeles Angels (78 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 8 PECOTA Projected Wins: 90 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B+ Key Additions: OF Raul Ibanez Key Losses: SP Jason Vargas, OF Mark Trumbo 6. Detroit Tigers (93 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 3 PECOTA Projected Wins: 85 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 89.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B Key Additions: RP Joe Nathan, OF Rajai Davis Key Losses: SS Jhonny Peralta, SP Doug Fister, 2B Omar Infante, RP Joaquin Benoit 7. Boston Red Sox (97 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 7 PECOTA Projected Wins: 89 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 87.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B Key Additions: C AJ Pierzynski, RP Edward Mujica Key Losses: OF Jacoby Ellsbury, C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, SS Stephen Drew 8. Oakland Athletics (96 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 5 PECOTA Projected Wins: 86 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 87.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B+ Key Additions: SP Scott Kazmir, RP Jim Johnson, OF Craig Gentry Key Losses: OF Chris Young, C Kurt Suzuki, SP Bartolo Colon, RP Grant Balfour 9. San Francisco Giants (76 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 9 PECOTA Projected Wins: 87 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B+ Key Additions: SP Tim Hudson, 1B Mike Morse Key Losses: None 10. New York Yankees (85 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 12 PECOTA Projected Wins: 83 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B Key Additions: SP Masahiro Tanaka, OF Jacoby Ellsbury, C Brian McCann Key Losses: 2B Robinson Cano, 3B Alex Rodriguez, OF Curtis Granderson, SP Phil Hughes 11. Texas Rangers (91 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 10 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 86.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B+ Key Additions: OF Shin-Soo Choo, C J.P. Arencibia, SP Tommy Hanson Key Losses: OF Nelson Cruz, SP Matt Garza, RP Joe Nathan, C A.J. Pierzynski, OF David Murphy, OF Craig Gentry 12. Seattle Mariners (71 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 14 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 81.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B Key Additions: 2B Robinson Cano, RP Fernando Rodney, 1B Corey Hart, C John Buck, 1B Logan Morrison Key Losses: 1B Kendrys Morales, OF Raul Ibanez 13. Atlanta Braves (96 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 11 PECOTA Projected Wins: 81 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 87.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: C- Key Additions: C Ryan Doumit Key Losses: C Brian McCann, SP Paul Maholm, SP Tim Hudson 14. Cincinnati Reds (90 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 13 PECOTA Projected Wins: 81 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 83.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: D+ Key Additions: None Key Losses: OF Shin-Soo Choo, SP Bronson Arroyo, C Ryan Hannigan 15. San Diego Padres (76 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 18 PECOTA Projected Wins: 82 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 78.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: C Key Additions: SP Josh Johnson, RP Joaquin Benoit Key Losses: None 16. Toronto Blue Jays (74 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 21 PECOTA Projected Wins: 81 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: D Key Additions: C Dioner Navarro Key Losses: SP Josh Johnson, C J.P. Arencibia, OF Rajai Davis 17. Milwaukee Brewers (74 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 17 PECOTA Projected Wins: 80 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 79.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: C- Key Additions: SP Matt Garza Key Losses: 1B Corey Hart, OF Norichika Aoki 18. Arizona Diamondbacks (81 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 16 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80 Consensus Offseason Grade: C Key Additions: SP Bronson Arroyo, OF Mark Trumbo Key Losses: RP Heath Bell 19. Kansas City Royals (86 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 15 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 82.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B Key Additions: SP Jason Vargas, 2B Omar Infante, OF Norichika Aoki Key Losses: SP Ervin Santana 20. Pittsburgh Pirates (94 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 19 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 83.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: D- Key Additions: None Key Losses: SP AJ Burnett, OF Marlon Byrd, C John Buck, 1B Garrett Jones 21. Baltimore Orioles (85 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 22 PECOTA Projected Wins: 78 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: D+ Key Additions: SP Ubaldo Jimenez, OF Nelson Cruz, 2B Jemile Weeks Key Losses: RP Jim Johnson, SP Scott Feldman, SP Jason Hammel, RP Francisco Rodriguez, 1B Mike Morse, OF Nate McLouth 22. Cleveland Indians (92 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 20 PECOTA Projected Wins: 77 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 80.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: C- Key Additions: OF David Murphy, RP John Axford Key Losses: SP Ubaldo Jimenez, SP Scott Kazmir 23. Colorado Rockies (74 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 23 PECOTA Projected Wins: 76 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 76.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: C+ Key Additions: SP Brett Anderson, 1B Justin Morneau Key Losses: OF Dexter Fowler 24. Chicago White Sox (63 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 25 PECOTA Projected Wins: 76 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 75.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B Key Additions: None Key Losses: None 25. Philadelphia Phillies (73 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 24 PECOTA Projected Wins: 75 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 76.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: C- Key Additions: SP A.J. Burnett, OF Marlon Byrd Key Losses: SP Roy Halladay 26. New York Mets (74 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 26 PECOTA Projected Wins: 75 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 73.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B Key Additions: OF Curtis Granderson, SP Bartolo Colon, OF Chris Young Key Losses: None 27. Chicago Cubs (66 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 28 PECOTA Projected Wins: 72 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 69.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: C- Key Additions: SP Jason Hammel Key Losses: C Dioner Navarro 28. Minnesota Twins (66 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 27 PECOTA Projected Wins: 71 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 70.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B- Key Additions: SP Ricky Nolasco, SP Phil Hughes, C Kurt Suzuki Key Losses: None 29. Miami Marlins (62 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 29 PECOTA Projected Wins: 70 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 69.5 Consensus Offseason Grade: B- Key Additions: C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, 1B Garrett Jones Key Losses: None 30. Houston Astros (51 wins last year) Previous Ranking: 30 PECOTA Projected Wins: 67 Las Vegas Wins Over/Under: 62.5 Consensus Offseason Grade*: B Key Additions: SP Scott Feldman, OF Dexter Fowler, RP Jesse Crain, SP Jerome Williams Key Losses: None *Offseason grade is based on a consensus of grades given by Yahoo.com, SI.com, USAToday.com, and ESPN.com Now check out what was said when Johnny Manziel visited Jon Gruden. The 10 Best Quotes From ESPN's Special On Johnny Manziel »

