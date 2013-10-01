Here's The Full Schedule For The First Round Of The MLB Playoffs

After the Rays beat the Rangers in a tiebreaker game last night, the MLB playoff field is set.
The two wild card games will be played today, and the real playoffs start Thursday.
Here’s the full schedule with dates and TV times.
Wild Card games
- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates: Tuesday, 8 p.m. on TBS
- Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Indians: Wednesday, 8 pm. on TBS
NLDS (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves)
- Game 1: Dodgers at Braves: Thursday, 8:30 p.m. on TBS
- Game 2: Dodgers at Braves: Friday, 6 p.m. on TBS
- Game 3: Braves at Dodgers: Sunday on TBS, time TBD
- Game 4: Braves at Dodgers: Monday on TBS, time TBD
- Game 5: Dodgers at Braves: Wednesday on TBS, time TBD
NLDS (St. Louis Cardinals vs. Reds/Pirates)
- Game 1: Reds/Pirates at Cardinals: Thursday, 5 p.m. on TBS
- Game 2: Reds/Pirates at Cardinals: Friday, 1 p.m on MLB Network
- Game 3: Cardinals at Reds/Pirates: Sunday on TBS, time TBD
- Game 4: Cardinals at Reds/Pirates, Monday on TBS, time TBD
- Game 5: Reds/Pirates at Cardinals, Wednesday on TBS, time TBD
ALDS (Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland A’s)
- Game 1: Tigers at A’s: Friday, 9:30 p.m. on TBS
- Game 2: Tigers at A’s: Saturday, 9 p.m. on TBS
- Game 3: A’s at Tigers: Monday on TBS, time TBD
- Game 4: A’s at Tigers: Tuesday on TBS, time TBD
- Game 5: Tigers at A’s: Thursday on TBS, time TBD
ALDS (Boston Red Sox vs. Rays/Indians)
- Game 1: Rays/Indians at Red Sox: Friday, 3 p.m. on TBS
- Game 2: Rays/Indians at Red Sox: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. on TBS
- Game 3: Red Sox at Rays/Indians: Monday on TBS, time TBD
- Game 4: Red Sox at Rays/Indians: Tuesday on TBS, time TBD
- Game 5: Rays/Indians at Red Sox: Thursday on TBS, time TBD
