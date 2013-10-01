Here's The Full Schedule For The First Round Of The MLB Playoffs

After the Rays beat the Rangers in a tiebreaker game last night, the MLB playoff field is set.

The two wild card games will be played today, and the real playoffs start Thursday.

Here’s the full schedule with dates and TV times.

Wild Card games

Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates: Tuesday, 8 p.m. on TBS

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Indians: Wednesday, 8 pm. on TBS

NLDS (Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves)

Game 1: Dodgers at Braves: Thursday, 8:30 p.m. on TBS

Game 2: Dodgers at Braves: Friday, 6 p.m. on TBS

Game 3: Braves at Dodgers: Sunday on TBS, time TBD

Game 4: Braves at Dodgers: Monday on TBS, time TBD

Game 5: Dodgers at Braves: Wednesday on TBS, time TBD

NLDS (St. Louis Cardinals vs. Reds/Pirates)

Game 1: Reds/Pirates at Cardinals: Thursday, 5 p.m. on TBS

Game 2: Reds/Pirates at Cardinals: Friday, 1 p.m on MLB Network

Game 3: Cardinals at Reds/Pirates: Sunday on TBS, time TBD

Game 4: Cardinals at Reds/Pirates, Monday on TBS, time TBD

Game 5: Reds/Pirates at Cardinals, Wednesday on TBS, time TBD

ALDS (Detroit Tigers vs. Oakland A’s)

Game 1: Tigers at A’s: Friday, 9:30 p.m. on TBS

Game 2: Tigers at A’s: Saturday, 9 p.m. on TBS

Game 3: A’s at Tigers: Monday on TBS, time TBD

Game 4: A’s at Tigers: Tuesday on TBS, time TBD

Game 5: Tigers at A’s: Thursday on TBS, time TBD

ALDS (Boston Red Sox vs. Rays/Indians)

Game 1: Rays/Indians at Red Sox: Friday, 3 p.m. on TBS

Game 2: Rays/Indians at Red Sox: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. on TBS

Game 3: Red Sox at Rays/Indians: Monday on TBS, time TBD

Game 4: Red Sox at Rays/Indians: Tuesday on TBS, time TBD

Game 5: Rays/Indians at Red Sox: Thursday on TBS, time TBD

