13 MLB teams are still battling for the final 5 playoff spots

With just five weeks to play in the regular season, more than half of the teams (18) are either a lock to make the playoffs or still have a legit shot to play in the postseason.

In the American League, just two of the five playoff spots appear to be spoken for as both the Rangers and the Indians appear to be locks (95% or greater; we rounded for the Indians). The Blue Jays are close to locking up a third spot.

Including the Blue Jays, there are now eight teams battling for the final three spots in the AL, including the AL East champion and both Wild Card spots.

In the National League, things are a little clearer with the Cubs, Nationals, and Dodgers all locks to make the playoffs. The only question among those three is whether or not the Dodgers will win the NL West or fall back to a Wild Card spot.

That leaves five teams that are most likely just fighting for the two Wild Card spots in the NL, with the Pirates, Mets, and Marlins clinging to diminishing hopes.

