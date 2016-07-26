With the Cubs locked in, there are still 18 teams competing for the other 9 playoff spots

On Monday, the Chicago Cubs traded for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, adding another dominant piece to what is already the favourite to win the World Series.

With two months to go before the playoffs, it appears that the Cubs are the only team that is a lock to make the playoffs. According to Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight model, the Cubs are the only team with at least a 95% chance of making the playoffs. At the same time, there are only 11 teams that appear to have already been knocked out of playoff contention (<5% chance of making playoffs).

That leaves a whopping 18 teams competing for the final nine playoffs spots which should make for both an entertaining trade deadline and some fun penant races.

