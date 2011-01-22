MLB Players Will Have To Testify At Barry Bonds' Perjury Trial

Photo: andertho via flickr

A federal judge ruled today that former teammates of Barry Bonds can be compelled to testify at his upcoming perjury trial.That could mean the spectacle of current and former Major League Baseball players testifying in open court about what they know about steroid use in the game.



Bonds will go trial in March on 10 counts of lying to a grand jury that was investigating the BALCO labs that supplied drugs to various athletes, including (allegedly) Bonds. Jeff Novitsky, the FDA official who ran the grand jury is, currently investigating Lance Armstrong.

