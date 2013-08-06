Here's The List Of MLB Players Suspended Today In The Biogenesis Steroids Scandal

Major League Baseball suspended 12 players for 50 games today with connection to Biogenesis, a Miami-based anti-ageing clinic that allegedly distributed performance enhancing drugs.

Notably absent from this list is Alex Rodriguez, who was suspended for 211 games.

The list (which is leaking all over the place), from Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports:

Nelson Cruz (Texas Rangers) Jhonny Peralta (Detroit Tigers Everth Cabrera (San Diego Padres) Jesus Montero (Seattle Mariners) Francisco Cervelli (New York Yankees) Fernando Martinez (New York Yankees) Cesar Puello (New York Mets) Jordan Norberto (free agent) Fautino de los Santos (free agent) Antonio Bastardo (Philadelphia Phillies) Jordany Valdespin (New York Mets) Sergio Escalona (Houston Astros)

The AP is reporting that these 12 players will all accept their suspensions without appealing and that A-Rod is the lone holdout. That means all these players would be eligible in time for the playoffs if their teams make it.

Absent from the original list of Biogenesis-connection players are Bartolo Colon and Melky Cabrera, both of whom have already served 50-game suspensions for PEDs.

