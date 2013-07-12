MLB Players Are Furious With Ryan Braun And Want Him Out Of Baseball

Major League Baseball players are furious at Ryan Braun and they want him out of the sport according to Buster Olney of ESPN.



Olney was a guest on ESPN Radio’s “SVP and Russillo” show when he was asked about how other players feel about the possibility of Ryan Braun being suspended 100 games for his tie to the Biogenesis clinic and performance-enhancing drugs:

“They want him taken down if in fact there is evidence he used PEDs. The players have a strong sentiment about that. They want him taken down so badly. Every clubhouse I go into, players are asking me about him. They were furious after he won his appeal because they thought it was ridiculous based on the information they had gotten. Players were appalled about the way that he talked about the collector…They look at him as a guy that has been a disgrace to the sport. And if in fact the evidence backs up what seems to be alleged here, they want him out of the sport.”

One thing most players can count on when they are busted for PEDs is that the players’ union will back them up. But it appears that Braun has gone too far and now his fellow players have had enough.

Now, if indeed Braun is suspended after the all-star break as is expected, he will need the help of the union to appeal his suspension. It sounds like that could be a dicey situation for both sides and it will be interesting to see if Braun has to lean on his own lawyers more than most players.

