The 10 Major League Baseball Players With The Most Money Riding On 2011

Baseball training camps open THIS Monday. That means it’s time to starting thinking about what ahead for 2011.
For many players, it’s the final year of a contract before they hit free agency. How they perform this year will have a huge impact on how much they can collect in the next offseason.
We all know that Albert Pujols is going to eclipse $200 million for his next contract, whether it’s signed before the season or after, but what other guys have their futures riding on the 2011 season?
Veterans like Carlos Beltran, Brandon Phillips, and Aramis Ramirez are over-the-hill stars that could score one last big contract with huge performances, but they’re most likely going to be forced to accept short-term deals.
The guys that made our list are all still young, (mostly) underpaid, and set to score big contracts with strong showings in 2011.
Salary info from Cot’s Baseball Contracts
2011 salary: $15.5 million
2010 stats: .261, 32 home runs, 83 RBI
If Fielder can put together a season like 2009 when he hit 46 bombs and nearly .300, he's in for a payday that could approach $150 million. A repeat of last year's numbers, while respectable, wouldn't get him close to that territory.
2011 salary: $6.3 million
2010 stats: .298, 31 home runs, 101 RBI
The Red Sox seem likely to keep Gonzalez unless he has a disastrous season, but the price tag will be based on his performance. He was looking at a $180M deal before negotiations broke down over the winter. Gonzalez has managed to put together gaudy home run totals in cavernous Petco Park, so if he can improve those in smaller Fenway Park, his new deal could be enormous.
2011 salary: TBD (Salary is in arbitration)
2010 stats: .269, 29 home runs, 83 RBI, 11 SB
Weeks was wildly inconsistent in the beginning of his career and struggled mightily to hit for average, but he finally put it all together last year. If he has another strong showing in 2011, teams will think he's finally arrived as a premier player, and his next contract will reflect that. A return to his inconsistent younger days would cost him millions.
2011 salary: $11 million
2010 stats: .282, 11 home runs, 54 RBI, 30 SB
The key for Reyes is that he must stay healthy. He's lost a bit of his speed, but is still a major threat on the base paths. If he can put together a full season, his numbers will be there and some team will likely be willing to make a long-term investment in the shortstop.
2011 salary: TBD (Salary is in arbitration)
2010 stats: .260, 54 home runs, 124 RBI, 9 SB
Bautista came out of nowhere to crush 54 homers last season, but his prior history suggests that 2010 was a fluke. It will be up to Bautista to prove that he is indeed among the game's best power hitters. If he mashes 40 or more home runs again this season, there will be plenty of suitors for Bautista's services next winter.
2011 salary: $7.5 million
2010 stats: .211, 0 home runs, 13 RBI, 4 SB
A few years back, Sizemore was one of the top young up-and-comers in baseball, and was idolized by children across the country. Declining production combined with an injury-filled 2010 campaign have made Sizemore an afterthought, but he has the talent to make people remember his name in a hurry. This is a make or break year for Sizemore's career.
2011 salary: $15 million
2010 stats: 16-9, 3.22 ERA, 179 K
St. Louis has a club option to keep its ace following the season, but that will be contingent on a couple things. First, can Carpenter stay healthy? He's proven that when he's feeling right, Carpenter is among the most dominant pitchers in the game. Unfortunately, that's been a rarity over the last decade. But secondly, Carpenter's future with the Cardinals may depend on what happens with Albert Pujols. If the Cardinals make a gigantic investment in Pujols, they may not be able to afford Carpenter. If St. Louis allows Pujols to leave, they will assuredly keep Carpenter.
2011 salary: $12 million
2010 stats: 37 saves, 3.90 ERA, 76 K
Papelbon is most likely in his final year in Boston, as the Red Sox are eager to see what Daniel Bard can do as their closer. Papelbon will be auditioning for his future team this season. After a dazzling start to his career, Papelbon has already lost some speed on his pitches, and his numbers have declined as a result. If Papelbon returns to his old self, he'll be the most sought after reliever on the market next winter.
2011 salary: $7.5 million
2010 stats: 47 saves, 1.93 ERA, 86 K
Bell is the lone soldier that stayed on the Padres ship, and it's impossible to tell how that'll work out for him. There wasn't a more effective closer in baseball last season, but Bell decided to stick it out with the Padres for one more season rather than force the team's hand. He loves San Diego, but he might have cost himself a pretty penny.
2011 salary: $7 million
2010 stats: 22 saves, 4.04 ERA, 73 K
Broxton was in Bell's position a year ago, as one of the top closers in the game. Injuries ruined his 2010 season and now he's not even a lock to close for the Dodgers. Broxton will have to prove himself once again in Spring Training, but if he does, he's sure to attract attention after the season.
