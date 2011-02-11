The 10 Major League Baseball Players With The Most Money Riding On 2011

Baseball training camps open THIS Monday. That means it’s time to starting thinking about what ahead for 2011.



For many players, it’s the final year of a contract before they hit free agency. How they perform this year will have a huge impact on how much they can collect in the next offseason.

We all know that Albert Pujols is going to eclipse $200 million for his next contract, whether it’s signed before the season or after, but what other guys have their futures riding on the 2011 season?

Veterans like Carlos Beltran, Brandon Phillips, and Aramis Ramirez are over-the-hill stars that could score one last big contract with huge performances, but they’re most likely going to be forced to accept short-term deals.

The guys that made our list are all still young, (mostly) underpaid, and set to score big contracts with strong showings in 2011.

Salary info from Cot’s Baseball Contracts

