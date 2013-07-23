MLB Players Have Turned On Ryan Braun And Even His Teammates Were Happy He Got Suspended

The entire baseball world has turned on Ryan Braun.



When he was suspended 65 games (the rest of the regular season) for his connection to the Biogenesis clinic that allegedly distributed performance enhancing drugs, even his Milwaukee Brewers teammates were happy, Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reports.

Braun told them last year that he was clean and they were mad he lied, Passan says.

A few weeks ago ESPN’s Buster Olney reported that MLB players were furious that Braun got off on a technicality after a failed drug test in 2012. Last night, he wrote, “Many of the other players have been rooting for him to go down, and to go down hard.”

Braun didn’t explicitly admit to using PEDs in his statement last night. While he chose not to appeal his suspension, he only acknowledged non-specific “mistakes” in his apology statement.

In addition, the fact that he only got a 65-game suspension when a 100-game suspension was originally rumoured has some players thinking a deal was cut:

Already some anger in baseball that Braun got only 65 games: “They gave that piece of (expletive) a deal?” one person said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 22, 2013

Sometimes athletes close ranks when one of their own is accused of cheating. Not this time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.