Here's The List Of MLB Players Reportedly Connected To The Clinic At The centre Of The New PED Scandal

A bombshell ESPN report says MLB is trying to suspend 20 players in connection with a Miami-area performance-enhancing drug clinic.



It’d be the biggest performance-enhancing drug bust in American pro sports history.

The biggest players involved are Alex Rodriguez and Ryan Braun. But more than a dozen other players from all levels of the game are facing suspension as well.

ESPN reports that investigators have records from the clinic (called “Biogenesis”) that implicate at least 20 players. Tony Bosch, the founder of the clinic, will reportedly meet with MLB officials on Friday. He will cooperate with the investigation in exchange for MLB dropping a lawsuit against him, ESPN reports.

Here’s the list of players who are connected to Biogenesis based on those records, according to ESPN:

Alex Rodriguez, New York Yankees

Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewers

Nelson Cruz, Texas Rangers

Jhonny Peralta, Detroit Tigers

Everth Cabrera, San Diego Padres

Francisco Cervelli, New York Yankees

Melky Cabrera, Toronto Blue Jays

Bartolo Colon, Oakland A’s

Yasmani Grandal, San Diego Padries

Gio Gonzalez, Washington Nationals (ESPN reports that Gonzalez only received legal substances, however)

Jesus Montero, Seattle Mariners

Cesar Puello, New York Mets

Fernando Martinez, Houston Astros

Fautino de los Santos, free agent

Jordan Norberto, free agent

