MLB Players Bartending To Raise Funds For Pediatric Cancer Research

The Strike 3 Foundation, a charitable organisation that mobilizes support, heightens awareness, and raises funding for pediatric cancer research, recently announced that it will host a “Celebrity Bartending Night” from 9-11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at American Junkie (4363 N 75th St, Scottsdale AZ, 85251). It will be held in conjunction with Issues Concerning Athletes, a real estate venture which targets professional athletes.



Major League Baseball stars Andrew Bailey, Dallas Braden, Craig Breslow, Cameron Maybin, Cody Ross, and Dontrelle Willis are expected to be bartending.

American Junkie will donate 10% of all bar revenue for the night, as well as 20% of all pre-booked tables to Strike 3 Foundation. Additionally, VIP tickets will be available for purchase at the door on the evening of the 23rd for $50 per person. VIP ticket purchasers are entered into a drawing for four spring training tickets when the A’s take on the Diamondbacks on Thursday the 24th at Salt River Fields.

This looks like a great event that all sports agents who happen to be in Arizona visiting their clients in Spring Training should attend. Furthermore, agents should encourage their clients in the Cactus League to take part and help raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

