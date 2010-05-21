MLB Planning A Check-in App For Baseball Games

Photo: maveric2003 via Flickr

MLBAM, the Internet arm of Major League Baseball, plans to launch a new social, mobile application that features Foursquare-like check-in functionality, CEO Bob Bowman announced at SAI’s Startup 2010 conference today.Users who use the app to check-in at baseball stadiums could get access to exclusive content – including a replay of that “bang bang play at second base,” said Bowman.



(Perhaps we’ll now get to see which calls were a little luckier than others.)

The app will also allow users to communicate with other users in the stadium. Imagine a version of Twitter used only by people at the stadium.

The new app could launch on July 13, during Major League Baseball’s All-Star break.

