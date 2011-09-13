MLB Removed FDNY Hats From New York Mets Dugout Sunday Night

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The National Football League avoided public backlash yesterday by correctly allowing players to honour 9/11 victims by wearing patriotic apparel.Major League Baseball did the opposite. And is facing public backlash.



New York Mets players sought to wear the hats of the NYPD, FDNY, PAPD and other 9/11 responders in Sunday Night’s nationally televised game.

But the league wouldn’t let them. They first sent a league-wide memo saying teams could only wear official hats.

When David Wright and other Mets players ignored the decision and wore the servicemen’s hats, league officials entered the dugout mid-game Sunday night and removed the headwear.

Football has far surpassed baseball as “America’s sport.” Decisions like this won’t make baseball’s resurgence any easier.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.