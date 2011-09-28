SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Ozzie Guillen Is Nuts, But He Also Wins Games

Last night, Guillen managed his last game for the Chicago White Sox. He is rumoured to be the next (first?) manager of the soon-to-be rebranded Miami Marlins, as that club enters their new stadium next season.



Ozzie Guillen is nuts. Few people would argue that. Guillen is also temperamental and may be difficult to play for. But why would the White Sox run a proven winner out of town?

In the last 90 years, Guillen is the only manager to lead a Chicago team to a World Series title. And in his eight seasons as manager, the White Sox had a winning record five times. And just once did the Sox lose more than 90 games.

The White Sox next manager may be less of a headache. But he will also almost certainly be less colourful. And the White Sox will be lucky if he wins as much as Guillen did.

Data via baseball-reference.com; Red line represents 81 wins (.500 record)

