MLB Owners Are Mad At The Marlins Owner And Won't Even Sit At Same Table

Photo: AP

One year after moving into a $600 million stadium paid in large part by the citizens of Miami-Dade County, the Marlins have gutted their team. And according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the Marlins latest trade has angered fellow owners and they won’t even eat with the Marlins owner.After trading several key players to Toronto, teams in the American League East were upset that the Blue Jays were handed a gift at little cost. Teams in the National League were upset that teams in the N.L. East will now get to play the Marlins, and what will likely be a triple-A roster, 18-19 times next year. And there was what Davidoff called a “general sense of embarrassment” over how the Marlins are not trying to be competitive one year after moving into their new taxpayer-funded stadium.



The result was what must have been an awkward scene in which Loria “sat alone” during lunch and did not speak with fellow owners.

So while it was not the first time the Marlins have gutted their roster, one has to wonder if other owners would like to make sure it is the last.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.