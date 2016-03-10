Here's how many games Vegas thinks your favourite MLB team will win this season

The Chicago Cubs are the heavy favourite to be the best team during the regular season this year according to sportsbook Bovada.lv.

With spring training games now under way, the Cubs have an over/under win total of 92.5, three games ahead of the next best teams, the Nationals, Giants, and Mets, all at 89.5 wins. At sportsbooks, gamblers are tasked with picking whether a team will win more or fewer games than their over/under total.

The Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins are expected to be the most improved teams this year, with an over/under win totals that are 8.5 wins better than their 2015 records. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals (12.5 fewer wins) and Pittsburgh Pirates (11.5 fewer wins) are expected to take the biggest steps backwards.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.