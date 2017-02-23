Here's how many games Vegas thinks your favourite MLB team will win this season

The Chicago Cubs are once again the favourite to be the best team during Major League Baseball’s regular season, according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook (via BangTheBook).

With spring training now under way, the Cubs have an over/under win total of 95.5, three games better than their over/under win total prior to the 2016 season, and one game ahead of the next best team this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers. At sportsbooks, gamblers are tasked with picking whether a team will win more or fewer games than their over/under total.

There are six teams, three in each league, with an over/under win total north of 90. Last year at the beginning of spring training, the Cubs were the only such team. At the other end of the spectrum, the Chicago White Sox (68.5) and the San Diego Padres (67.5) are projected to be the worst teams in each league.

