New York Knicks And Yankees Among Worst Spenders In Sports

Bloomberg Businessweek compared the spending and winning habits of every team from the four major North American sports (MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA) and ranked the teams to see which teams are the most, and least, efficient.At the top of the list is the Nashville Predators of the NHL, with an average cost of $0.97 million per win. That wasn’t the cheapest cost per win, but at 1.67 standard deviations from the mean, it was the most efficient.

At the other end of the spectrum were the Detroit Lions of the NFL, who prior to this season, were paying $29.2 million per win (3.22 standard deviations from NFL mean). That was only slightly less efficient than the New York Yankees at $2.1 million per win (2.91 sd) and the New York Knicks with $2.9 million per win (2.85 sd).

The list must be taken with a grain of salt though. In the NFL, with just 16 games in the season, it is much easier to have a record that deviates greatly from the mean. And that can make a team look a lot more efficient or inefficient.

Here is a look at the five most efficient and the five least efficient teams…

