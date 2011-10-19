BARGAIN: The 20 Cheapest Teams To Watch In Person

Going to the big game, can be very expensive.



The average cost for a family of four to attend a game for one of the 122 teams that make up the four major North American sports (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) is $308.33*.

But if you are looking for a deal, nothing beats a Major League Baseball game, where the average cost is only $197.35. Still not cheap, but that is less than half the cost of attending an NFL game ($427.21 average cost).

*According to FanCostExperience.com, the cost of attending a game is based on the price of four average-priced tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four hot dogs, parking, two programs and two adult-size, adjustable caps. Cost for attending games in Canada converted to US dollars. NHL and NBA data is from the 2010-11 season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.