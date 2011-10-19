BARGAIN: The 20 Cheapest Teams To Watch In Person

Cork Gaines

Going to the big game, can be very expensive.

The average cost for a family of four to attend a game for one of the 122 teams that make up the four major North American sports (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) is $308.33*.

But if you are looking for a deal, nothing beats a Major League Baseball game, where the average cost is only $197.35. Still not cheap, but that is less than half the cost of attending an NFL game ($427.21 average cost).

*According to FanCostExperience.com, the cost of attending a game is based on the price of four average-priced tickets, two small draft beers, four small soft drinks, four hot dogs, parking, two programs and two adult-size, adjustable caps. Cost for attending games in Canada converted to US dollars. NHL and NBA data is from the 2010-11 season.

#20 Washington Nationals, MLB — $196.34

#19 Indiana Pacers, NBA — $187.52

#18 Washington Wizards, NBA — $186.08

#17 Seattle Mariners, MLB — $183.59

#16 Oakland Athletics, MLB — $178.09

#15 Baltimore Orioles, MLB — $174.10

#14 Memphis Grizzlies, NBA — $173.72

#13 Cleveland Indians, MLB — $170.96

#12 Florida Marlins, MLB — $170.24

#11 Atlanta Braves, MLB — $169.02

#10 Cincinnati Reds, MLB — $162.24

#9 Colorado Rockies, MLB — $161.00

#8 Milwaukee Brewers, MLB — $160.40

#7 Kansas City Royals, MLB — $159.80

#6 Texas Rangers, MLB — $159.40

#5 Tampa Bay Rays — $139.68

#4 Los Angeles Angels, MLB — $129.50

#3 Pittsburgh Pirates, MLB — $127.71

#2 San Diego Padres, MLB — $125.81

#1 Arizona Diamondbacks, MLB — $120.96

