SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: The Yankees Are Looking To Add To Their 27 World Series Trophies

Last night the Yankees clinched the American League East title. It is the Yankees 16th trip to the playoffs in the last 17 years, an unprecedented stretch, even in their great history.



But for the Yankees, getting to the postseason is not a goal, it is expected. What the Yankees are really aiming for is to add to their 27 World Series trophies.

But to get the ring, the Yankees have to first get to the World Series, and no team gets to baseball’s promised land more often than the Yankees.

The Yankees have won their league’s pennant 40 times. That is nearly twice as many as the second team on the list, the Los Angeles Dodgers (22 NL Pennants).

Here are the 16 teams that have been to the World Series at least five times…

All data via Baseball-Reference.com

