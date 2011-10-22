What "The Best Team Money Can Buy" Looked Like In 1977

Photo: AP

The images below come from the 1977 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers recently aired on the Yes Network, the same game Reggie Jackson hit three home runs. During the game, the topic of the Yankees payroll came up with Howard Cosel referring to the Yankees as “the best team money can buy.”It had been 15 years since the Yankees had won a World Series, and prior to the season, the Yankees went out and gave Jackson a huge contract in the early years of free agency. Cosel would later refer to the money the Yankees were playing the players as “a lotta loot.”



It is not clear what the total payroll for the Yankees was in 1977. But take a look at these graphics shown during the game.

Baseball has come a long way in 35 years.

Photo: Yes Network

Photo: Yes Network

