MLB Network Has Hired A New Host Who Had One Of The Great Sports Radio Meltdowns Of All Time

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has been hired by MLB Network to host a new weekday baseball show starting next season according to the network. He will also appear on the network’s other studio programs starting later this year.

Hiring Russo is a strange move for the generally reserved MLB Network. Russo is well known for his fiery and emotional rants from his days as one-half of the “Mike and the Mad Dog” radio show on WFAN in New York and more recently on SiriusXM where he hosts a daily radio show.

The best example of Russo losing his mind came during the 2003 playoffs when his Giants were eliminated by the Marlins. The good stuff starts at the 7:00 mark and he explodes at the 8:20 mark…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

