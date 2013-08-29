MLB Network Has Hired A New Host Who Had One Of The Great Sports Radio Meltdowns Of All Time

Cork Gaines
Chris Getty ImagesChris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo has been hired by MLB Network to host a new weekday baseball show starting next season according to the network. He will also appear on the network’s other studio programs starting later this year.

Hiring Russo is a strange move for the generally reserved MLB Network. Russo is well known for his fiery and emotional rants from his days as one-half of the “Mike and the Mad Dog” radio show on WFAN in New York and more recently on SiriusXM where he hosts a daily radio show.

The best example of Russo losing his mind came during the 2003 playoffs when his Giants were eliminated by the Marlins. The good stuff starts at the 7:00 mark and he explodes at the 8:20 mark…

