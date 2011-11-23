RETURN OF THE RETRO: Uniform Designs That Need To Make A Comeback

Photo: currizzy.tumblr.com
Retro is in.That should come as no surprise.
Several Major League Baseball teams realised this recently.
The Baltimore Orioles brought back the cartoon bird. The New York Mets eliminated black from their uniform sets and have returned to an older look. And the Toronto Blue Jays new logo and jerseys are reminiscent of the days of Joe Carter and walk-off World Series home runs.
But why stop there?
There are logos and uniform designs from year’s past in every professional league that should, once again, be made their respective team’s official jerseys.
organisations are overthinking things. It’s time to revert back to simpler times and better uniforms.
You can take the Astros out of the Astrodome but you shouldn't take the Astrodome out of the Astros. We miss this orange, yellow and navy striping. The 'dome was considered 'the eighth wonder of the world.' That obviously turned out to be a mistake. Bringing these back isn't.
Broncos' fans were up in arms when their Mile High Stadium added 'Invesco Field' to its name. They should feel the same way about their switch to a navy colour scheme. What we need is Tim Tebow to get behind this idea. You can't say no to a prophet.
CREAMSICLE! Say it with me...CREAMSICLE! Who cares if these aren't considered 'manly' or 'intimidating.' They are awesome. They've been rolled out on occasion in recent years. It's time to turn them into the standard.
ESPN's Bomani Jones called these 'the ugliest jerseys ever made.' It might be true. But maybe it's that 'ugliness' that makes them so awesome. They are mesmerizing.
When they struck 'Mighty' from their name, they also dropped these Disney-inspired jerseys. We want them back. We also want the return of the 'Flying V,' the 'knucklepuck,' the Bash Brothers, and 'Wu, wu, wu, Kenny Wu!'
Once again, an organisation makes the mistake of switching to a darker colour scheme. This lighter green is where it's at. As is the awesome 'eagle clutching a football' shoulder patch. Maybe, then, it would inspire Mike Vick to act more like Randall Cunningham circa 1990, and less like Mike Vick circa 2011.
Simpler is better. Less piping and shading. More Prime Time. Bring back the all-black Falcon, too. It was much more intimidating. And Prime Time.
The move away from their Vancouver roots was a major mistake. Just take a look outside - Vancouver Grizzlies gear is selling at a higher rate than teams actually in existence. And look at that bear. He's got bad intentions.
Unfortunately, Dikembe Mutombo's face couldn't make the picture. But we got the important part. Any time you can display a hawk piercing a basketball, you have to do it. Discard the navy/red combo, Atlanta. Mookie Blaylock agrees.
The Jets green and white jerseys haven't endured much change. Unfortunately, their helmet has. It's 'J-E-T-S' on a jet! What could be better? We'll never understand why they moved away from this logo.
Jason Kidd played better in this jersey than he does in his current Mavericks uniform. We're positive this has nothing to do with a 12-year age difference. Also, an 'M' with a cowboy hat triumphs a horse every time.
Their recent colour scheme change is nice, but you cannot do better than this retro, rainbow Denver-skyline look. It's impossible. This could have kept Carmelo Anthony in a Nuggets uniform. OK, maybe not.
Pacers uniforms have been historically boring. Except for these. The horizontal stripe and creative font is funky and unique. It looked especially great when Reggie Miller kicked out his leg on a shot attempt to pick up a cheap foul...
As you can see, New England still loves these 'Pat the Patriot' uniforms. Considering how much they wear them these days, why not make a reversion to this patriotic look their official jersey?
The little penguin and his hockey stick had a nice run. It's time to go back to this shapely bird. Just look how much fun Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr are having in these uniforms. Plus, Sidney Crosby would look good in anything.
Like the Atlanta Hawks theory, any time you have a chance to put a dinosaur dribbling a basketball on a jersey, you have to do it. The prehistoric animal looks awesome. So does the 'Raptors' font. And the pinstripes provide a nice touch.
It's not so much that we love this jersey as much as we feel the Rockets' current uniform offering is the worst ever. Houston won two more championships in these jerseys than they did in their current look. If that isn't enough evidence for a switch, we don't know what is.
It's just a cooler colour scheme. The silver helmets and pants combination looks sweet. And it would mean the elimination of those hideous neon green uniforms.
The Suns current uniform is nearly as awful as the Rockets. Give me the 'Round Mound of Basketball.' And 'Thunder Dan.' It's time to bring back this ridiculously large basketball in the sun logo.
The Timberwolves have undergone a litany of uniform changes in recent years. Unfortunately, as they've probably learned, their look doesn't affect their play. Bring back this original colour scheme. Kevin Garnett was much more likable back then.
