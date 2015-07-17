MLB's All-Star ratings crushed the NBA's

Major League Baseball’s All-Star drew a 6.6 Nielsen rating, the lowest ever for the mid-summer classic, according to Sports Media Watch. However, MLB’s numbers are still easily outpacing those of the NBA.

The 10.9 million viewers for MLB’s All-Star game, combined with the biggest Home Run Derby audience (7.1 million) in four years, produced a total two-day TV audience of 18.0 million viewers. That was 35% larger than the 13.3 million combined TV audience for the NBA All-Star Game (7.2 million) and the NBA Saturday Night (6.1 million) which includes the Slam Dunk Contest.

