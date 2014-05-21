MLB MVP POWER RANKINGS: Where The Top Contenders Stand Right Now

We are now one-fourth of the way through the baseball season and some players are starting to make their cases for the MVP award in their respective leagues.

To compile these rankings we took a look at each player’s Wins Above Replacement, how they rank among their peers in key categories, and how well that player’s team is playing. The last factor is important to some MVP voters who believe the award is more about value to a team and less about who the best player actually is.

It is still early and each league has about ten legit contenders at this point. But here are the top five in both leagues as of now.

NL 5. Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh Pirates Team record: 18-25, 4.5 games behind in the Wild Card Key stats: .301 AVG, .425 OBP (3rd in NL), 4 HR, 6 stolen bases WAR (br): 2.1 WAR (f): 2.0 What you need to know: The reigning NL MVP. Needs his team to play better around him. WAR (br) = Wins Above Replacement via Baseball-Reference.com; WAR (f) = Wins Above Replacement via Fangraphs.com NL 4. Yasiel Puig, Los Angeles Dodgers Team record: 23-22, 0ne-half game back in the Wild Card Key stats: .322 AVG, 9 HR, .411 OBP, .997 OPS (4th in NL) WAR (br): 1.8 WAR (f): 2.2 What you need to know: Is showing that his rookie season was no fluke. However, the Dodgers have been a big disappointment so far and Puig is viewed by some as a distraction. WAR (br) = Wins Above Replacement via Baseball-Reference.com; WAR (f) = Wins Above Replacement via Fangraphs.com NL 3. Carlos Gomez, Milwaukee Brewers Team record: 27-18, first in the NL Central Key stats: .291 AVG, 9 HR, .372 OBP, 7 stolen bases WAR (br): 1.7 WAR (f): 1.7 What you need to know: A good combination of power and speed on a first place team. However, he is viewed as a 'hot head' who is often in the middle of trouble. Also, is not leading or near the lead of any major offensive statistics. WAR (br) = Wins Above Replacement via Baseball-Reference.com; WAR (f) = Wins Above Replacement via Fangraphs.com NL 2. Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins Team record: 23-22, one-half game back in the Wild Card Key stats: .318 AVG, 12 HR (2nd in the NL), .405 OBP, 1.017 OPS (3rd in the NL) WAR (br): 3.2 WAR (f): 2.9 What you need to know: The second-best player in the NL this season and the Marlins have become a fun team to watch and are suddenly drawing a lot of attention. WAR (br) = Wins Above Replacement via Baseball-Reference.com; WAR (f) = Wins Above Replacement via Fangraphs.com NL 1. Troy Tulowitzki, Colorado Rockies Team record: 25-20, lead the Wild Card Key stats: .393 AVG (1st in NL), 13 HR (1st in NL), .494 OBP (1st in NL), 1.259 (1st in NL) WAR (br): 4.5 (1st in NL) WAR (f): 4.0 (1st in NL) What you need to know: Is clearly the best played in the NL at this point. But will voters hold Coors Field against him? WAR (br) = Wins Above Replacement via Baseball-Reference.com; WAR (f) = Wins Above Replacement via Fangraphs.com AL 5. Albert Pujols, Los Angeles Angeles Team record: 24-20, leads the Wild Card Key stats: .274 AVG, 12 HR (2nd in the AL) WAR (br): 1.5 WAR (f): 1.5 What you need to know: 3-time MVP is having a good season after an off-year in 2013. Will need to show that he can stay healthy and can keep up the pace. Also, not even the best player on his own team. WAR (br) = Wins Above Replacement via Baseball-Reference.com; WAR (f) = Wins Above Replacement via Fangraphs.com AL 4. Jose Bautista, Toronto Blue Jays Team record: 23-22, one-half game back in the Wild Card Key stats: .294 AVG, 11 HR, .433 OBP (2nd in the AL), .983 OPS (2nd in the AL) WAR (br): 1.9 WAR (f): 2.3 What you need to know: Having his best season since 2011 when he finished 3rd in the MVP voting. Probably needs to pick up the pace with the home runs and the Blue Jays need to stay in contention. WAR (br) = Wins Above Replacement via Baseball-Reference.com; WAR (f) = Wins Above Replacement via Fangraphs.com AL 3. Josh Donaldson, Oakland A's Josh Donaldson leads the A's with 1.4 WAR Team record: 28-16, first in the AL West Key stats: .280 AVG, 10 HR, .882 OPS (10th in AL), WAR (br): 3.5 (1st in the AL) WAR (f): 2.5 (2nd in the AL) What you need to know: One of the best defensive third basemen in baseball with strong offensive numbers. But doesn't dominate any categories offensively and plays for the rather anonymous Oakland A's. WAR (br) = Wins Above Replacement via Baseball-Reference.com; WAR (f) = Wins Above Replacement via Fangraphs.com AL 2. Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers Team record: 27-13, lead the AL Central Key stats: .325 AVG (2nd in the AL), 7 HR, .364 OBP, .904 OPS (7th in the AL) WAR (br): 1.8 WAR (f): 1.7 What you need to know: The two-time reigning AL MVP got off to a slow start. However, in his last 24 games he is hitting .400 with 6 home runs and a 1.091 OPS. He has the name recognition and the Tigers are once again on pace to make the playoffs. WAR (br) = Wins Above Replacement via Baseball-Reference.com; WAR (f) = Wins Above Replacement via Fangraphs.com AL 1. Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels Team record: 24-20, leads the Wild Card Key stats: .263 AVG, 8 HR, .358 OBP, WAR (br): 2.7 (2nd in the AL) WAR (f): 2.7 (1st in the AL) What you need to know: Finished second in the MVP voting in each of his first two seasons and many people think think the best all-around player in baseball should have won at least one of those MVPs. With advanced stats starting to become mainstream, this could be Trout's year. However, his offensive numbers are down and Cabrera is starting to come on strong. WAR (br) = Wins Above Replacement via Baseball-Reference.com; WAR (f) = Wins Above Replacement via Fangraphs.com

