The 25 MLB players who have the greatest value to their teams

Mike Trout and Bryce Harper are the favourites to win this year’s MVP awards, but if we want to know which players truly have the most value we need to consider more than dominant offensive numbers.

Using Fangraphs’ Wins Above Replacement (WAR) for the past two seasons, which measures a player’s overall value and puts all players on the same scale, WAR Value, which puts a dollar value on each Win in WAR (~$US7.4 million per Win in 2014 and ~$US8.0 million per Win in 2015), and 2015 salary, we get a true sense of which players are truly the most valuable to their teams.

Here are the top 25.

#9 Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Position: Right Fielder 2014-15 WAR: 9.9 Wins 2014-15 WAR Value: $US76.9 million 2015 Salary: $US6.5 million One thing to know: Despite signing a 13-year, $US325 million contract, the richest in North American pro sports history, Stanton is still a value as his salary was kept low early in the deal and won't really be expensive until 2018 when it jumps to $US25 million.

