LOGO MANIA: The Evolution Of Every American League Logo From 1900 To Today

Tony Manfred
Baseball is defined by its long and complicated history.Over the years, teams have adopted dozens of different logos to be their public faces.

With the help of the historical archive at sportslogos.net, we compiled these logos to give you an idea of how each team’s brand has evolved since the sport’s inception.

Baltimore Orioles (1954-1964)

Baltimore Orioles (1966-1988)

Baltimore Orioles (1989-1994)

Baltimore Orioles (1995-2008)

Baltimore Orioles (2009-present)

Boston Red Sox (1908)

Boston Red Sox (1909-1911)

Boston Red Sox (1912-1930)

Boston Red Sox (1933-1949)

Boston Red Sox (1950-1959)

Boston Red Sox (1960-1975)

Boston Red Sox (1976-2008)

Boston Red Sox (2009-present)

Chicago White Sox (1904-1911)

Chicago White Sox (1912-1917)

Chicago White Sox (1918)

Chicago White Sox (1930)

Chicago White Sox (1932-1935)

Chicago White Sox (1939-1948)

Chicago White Sox (1949-1970)

Chicago White Sox (1971-1975)

Chicago White Sox (1976-1990)

Chicago White Sox (1991-present)

Cleveland Indians (1915-1920)

Cleveland Indians (1921-1927)

Cleveland Indians (1928)

Cleveland Indians (1929-1932)

Cleveland Indians (1933-1945)

Cleveland Indians (1946-1950)

Cleveland Indians (1951-1972)

Cleveland Indians (1973-1979)

Cleveland Indians (1980-present)

Detroit Tigers (1901-1902)

Detroit Tigers (1903)

Detroit Tigers (1904-1933, with subtle variations)

Detroit Tigers (1934-1960)

Detroit Tigers (1961-1993)

Detroit Tigers (1994-2005)

Detroit Tigers (2006-present)

Kansas City Royals (1969-2001)

Kansas City Royals (2002-present)

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (1961-1964)

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (1965-1970)

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (1971-1985)

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (1986-1992)

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (1993-1994)

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (1995-1996)

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (1997-2001)

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2002-2004)

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2005-present)

Minnesota Twins (1961-1969)

Minnesota Twins (1970-1975)

Minnesota Twins (1976-1986)

Minnesota Twins (1987-2009)

Minnesota Twins (2010-present)

New York Yankees (1913-1946)

New York Yankees (1947-present)

Oakland A's (1968-1982)

Oakland A's (1983-1992)

Oakland A's (1993-present)

Seattle Mariners (1977-1979)

Seattle Mariners (1980-1986)

Seattle Mariners (1987-1992)

Seattle Mariners (1993-present)

Tampa Bay Rays (1998-2000)

Tampa Bay Rays (2001-2007)

Tampa Bay Rays (2008-present)

Texas Rangers (1972-1982)

Texas Rangers (1983)

Texas Rangers (1984-1993)

Texas Rangers (1994-2002)

Texas Rangers (2003-present)

Toronto Blue Jays (1977-1996)

Toronto Blue Jays (1997-2002)

Toronto Blue Jays (2003)

Toronto Blue Jays (2004-present)

