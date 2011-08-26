LOGO MANIA: The Evolution Of Every American League Logo From 1900 To Today

Photo: sportslogos.net
Baseball is defined by its long and complicated history.Over the years, teams have adopted dozens of different logos to be their public faces.
With the help of the historical archive at sportslogos.net, we compiled these logos to give you an idea of how each team’s brand has evolved since the sport’s inception.
Click here to see every logo every AL team has ever had >>
Or, click on the teams below to jump to their logos.
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim >
